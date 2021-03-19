One court orders suspension of Tokai nuclear plant; another retracts order to halt reactor in Ehime

A Japanese court ordered Thursday the suspension of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant, located northeast of Tokyo, citing a lack of evacuation plans despite persisting safety concerns over nuclear power generation 10 years after the Fukushima Daiichi accident.

In contrast, a high court reversed the same day its earlier order to shut down the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear power plant in western Japan following an objection by operator Shikoku Electric Power Co, paving the way for the unit to go back online after an ongoing periodic inspection is completed later this year.

The Mito District Court's ruling became the second case to order the suspension of a nuclear reactor in Japan after the Fukushima crisis, following a 2014 Fukui District Court decision to halt operations of the Nos. 3 to 4 units of the Oi nuclear plant.

The Tokai No. 2 plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, which started commercial operation in 1978, has remained idle as its operator Japan Atomic Power Co. is working to meet stricter regulations set after the 2011 disaster.

The electricity wholesaler is seeking to restart the Tokai plant, after gaining approval for the extension of its operations beyond the preliminary 40-year limit in November 2018.

Nuclear reactors are allowed to run for 40 years in Japan but can extend their operations for an additional 20-year period with approval from the nuclear watchdog.

In handing down the landmark ruling, Presiding Judge Eiko Maeda said there is no problem in the plant's temblor and tsunami estimates as well as quake resistance of its building.

But Maeda pointed out only a portion of municipalities around the facility have drafted evacuation plans in the event of a disaster, which "poses a concrete danger that could infringe on personal rights" of local residents.

Plaintiffs who live in Ibaraki and surrounding prefectures have expressed concerns about that point, as around 940,000 people are living within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant, the most among nuclear facilities nationwide.

Meanwhile at the Hiroshima High Court, Presiding Judge Kunihiko Yokomizo brushed aside plaintiffs' claim that Shikoku Electric's estimates for the reactor's quake resistance were unreasonable.

Yokomizo also said it is unlikely that a massive eruption could occur at the caldera of Mt Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, west of the Ikata plant in Ehime Prefecture, as claimed by the plaintiffs.

In 2017, three residents of Yamaguchi Prefecture living within a 50-kilometer radius of the Ikata plant but across the Seto Inland Sea filed a request to suspend the plant with the Iwakuni branch of the Yamaguchi District Court, which rejected it in March 2019.

In response to the residents' appeal, the Hiroshima High Court ordered the utility to suspend the reactor in January last year, saying the operator's risk estimates and research were insufficient and the Nuclear Regulation Authority's judgement to permit the operation was incorrect.

The high court ruled the suspension order will be in place until a separate civil lawsuit demanding the halt of the Ikata plant at the Iwakuni branch concludes. It has yet to be decided when the branch will hand down a ruling in the case.

The operator then filed an objection in February 2020.

