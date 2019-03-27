Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan deploys missile units on southwest islands amid China's rise

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan deployed ground force units including missile squads Tuesday in two southwestern islands between the East China Sea and the western Pacific where Chinese naval vessels are actively sailing.

About 550 Ground Self-Defense Force members were stationed on Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, nearly 400 kilometers south of the southwestern main island of Kyushu. Some of them were assigned to the land-to-air and land-to-ship missile units, the Defense Ministry said.

The other was a 380-member security unit on Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, around 300 km southwest of the main island of the prefecture. The number of its members will increase to 700 to 800 to introduce another missile unit in 2020 or later, the ministry said.

"Japan's defense front line is now the southwestern region, so we'll beef up our capability and deterrence in that area," Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference, adding that the new units can also "deal with disasters quickly."

The ministry is also preparing to deploy missile and security units with some 500 to 600 GSDF members on Okinawa's Ishigaki Island, about 100 km southwest of Miyako Island.

The moves come as Japan is aiming to fill what the ministry describes as a defense "vacuum" in the area. Previously, its forces were only stationed on Okinawa's main land and the country's westernmost island of Yonaguni, where a 160-member GSDF garrison was set up in 2016.

Miyako, Ishigaki and Yonaguni islands are near the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which Beijing claims, calling them Diaoyu. Chinese ships have repeatedly entered Japanese waters around the islands, keeping tensions high.

Also Tuesday, the GSDF increased the number of its Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade by 300 to about 2,400 in a bid to reinforce the ability to defend remote islands in southwestern Japan.

Dubbed the Japanese "Marines," the brigade was launched as the country's first full-fledged amphibious force in March last year, based in Kyushu's Nagasaki Prefecture.

Under the latest Medium Term Defense Program that covers a five-year period from April 1, Japan is planning on strengthening its defense system at the far-flung islands in the southwest.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Live

Cherry Blossom Season has Officially Started in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tendo City’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess) and Sakura Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Perfect for the ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo