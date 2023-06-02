Japan enacts law to merge health insurance cards with My Number IDs

Japan's parliament enacted a law Friday to scrap health insurance cards and incorporate them into the My Number national identification cards, effectively making it mandatory for all residents to obtain the ID cards despite a series of cases involving the mishandling of personal data.

The government aims to execute the integration in the fall of next year despite growing concern about the security of personal data retained under the My Number system. There have been reports of thousands of cases in which health insurance data was erroneously registered and exposed.

With the enactment, everyone in Japan would effectively be required to obtain a My Number ID card because Japan's health insurance system covers all residents. The House of Councillors on Friday approved the bill that was already cleared by the House of Representatives.

Once the health insurance cards are integrated, people will be required to present their My Number cards at hospitals to have their medical expenses covered by national insurance.

The government says certificates will be issued to those who do not possess My Number cards, but they would need to be renewed every year. Individuals without a My Number card will pay more for treatment.

Under the My Number ID card system, launched in 2016, a 12-digit number is issued to each citizen and foreign resident of Japan to link a range of personal data such as information related to taxes and social security.

The government introduced the system as part of efforts to drive the country's digitization, claiming it would increase convenience by enabling various procedures to be completed electronically.

For instance, holders of the cards can issue certificates of residence, required for some administrative procedures, at convenience stores without going to municipal offices.

The government also plans to integrate driver's licenses into the system by March 2025.

People can already use their My Number card as a health insurance card. With the holders' consent, medical institutions can access the system to collect information on drugs prescribed to them in the past.

If cardholders have undergone health checkups specifically targeting causes of lifestyle diseases, doctors can also view data from such checkups.

With the enacted law, the usage of My Number cards, currently limited to services related to social security, tax and disaster response, would be expanded to other areas including vehicle registration.

The government expects the My Number system to speed up clerical work to provide various subsidies for residents such as child benefits by linking their bank accounts to it.

The law enables the state to retain personal bank account information under the My Number system unless a cardholder denies the government access.

To encourage residents to obtain the ID card, the law also allows post offices to conduct the registration process for people requesting their card, in addition to local government offices.

For infants younger than 1 year of age, their parents are no longer required to register a facial photo in obtaining the card, while those who live abroad can receive the cards at Japanese diplomatic offices.

Among the mishaps related to the My Number system, users received copies of others' residence certificates at convenience stores.

As of Wednesday, 91.19 million people, or 72.4 percent, of the population, have been issued My Number cards, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

© KYODO