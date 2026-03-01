Japan eyes introduction of Ukraine-made drones for defense

The Japanese government is considering introducing Ukraine-made attack drones to bolster its defense capabilities, banking on the Eastern European country's combat experience against Russian military aggression, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The signing of a bilateral arms transfer agreement to safeguard secrets is one option for facilitating the move, the sources said, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy eager to exchange his country's defense technology for weapons provided by Japan, which restricts arms transfers under its war-renouncing Constitution.

The idea comes after Ukraine sounded Japan out about it, a diplomatic source said.

While purchasing drones from Israel is also an option, the Japanese government apparently believes that sourcing the unmanned aerial vehicles from Ukraine would be less controversial, amid widespread international criticism of the Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip.

Ukrainian drones are known for their long-range capabilities and resistance to jamming.

"While Japan has little expertise in drones, Ukraine has repeatedly upgraded theirs over a short period of time based on real battlefield experience, making them highly capable," a Japanese Defense Ministry source said.

In the draft budget for fiscal 2026, starting April, the ministry earmarked 277.3 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for reinforcing defense through unmanned assets, including by establishing "Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defense," or SHIELD, to repel enemy attacks on far-flung islands.

The plan involves acquiring massive numbers of drones, including those for attack and surveillance.

In an interview with Kyodo News in February, Zelenskyy pitched Ukraine's expertise in the "massive production of cheap drones which are destroying big expensive drones and missiles."

He also said air defense is "crucial" for his country in repelling Russia's invasion and expressed hope to cooperate with Japan in the area, as the Asian nation -- a close U.S. ally -- produces Patriot surface-to-air missile interceptors under a U.S. license.

The Japanese government is on course to ease its defense equipment transfer rules, possibly in April, to allow, in principle, exports of lethal weapons.

A proposal by the ruling parties, which was submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this month, created room for Ukraine to receive weapons from Japan as long as it has signed a defense equipment transfer agreement and is deemed as entitled to be granted exceptional treatment in light of Japan's national security needs.

© KYODO