Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Grand Canal in Venice is deserted Monday after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
national

Japan eyes entry ban from virus-hit northern Italy

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is planning to impose an entry ban on people coming from parts of northern Italy that have been hit hard by the new coronavirus, government sources said Monday.

The government has implemented a similar entry ban on people arriving from virus-hit parts of China, Iran and South Korea in an attempt to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

According to the sources, the government is considering applying the entry ban to travelers from abroad who have visited northern Italy within 14 days of seeking to enter Japan.

The government is expected to approve the measure at a task force meeting on Tuesday.

In a related move, Japan's Foreign Ministry said it has raised its travel warning level to San Marino, urging Japanese citizens not to visit the area.

Italy on Monday reported an updated total of 9,172 cases of the coronavirus, with the death toll increasing by 97 from the previous day to 463. In terms of both infection cases and deaths, Italy's figures have become the largest after mainland China.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo