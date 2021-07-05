Japan eyes keeping COVID-19 quasi-emergency during Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese government is leaning toward keeping the quasi-state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area in place during the Summer Olympics amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, government sources say.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will finalize the decision to keep the measure, which had been slated to end July 11, for about one additional month at a task force meeting on Thursday.
Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures will remain under restrictions on business activity, which currently include asking restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p.m.
Coronavirus cases have been creeping back up in the capital, climbing to 518 on Sunday from 386 a week ago.
The resurgence comes amid mounting concerns that the Olympics, set to begin July 23, could become a COVID-19 superspreader event, especially if held with spectators.
Organizers of the games decided late last month that venues can be filled to 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 fans, but they are now planning to lower the threshold to 5,000.
Some of the largest events, such as the opening and closing ceremonies as well as soccer, baseball and track and field competitions, and those held after 9 p.m., may go on without spectators at all.
Meanwhile, the government is set to shift Okinawa, under a full-fledged state of emergency until July 11, to a quasi-state of emergency as coronavirus cases have fallen although hospitals remain under strain, the sources said.
The quasi-state of emergency covering Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures is expected to end on July 11 as scheduled.
Suga placed Tokyo and other prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency in April to curb Japan's fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, later upgrading several, including the capital, to a full-fledged state of emergency, which entails larger fines for noncompliance and targets entire prefectures rather than specific high-risk areas.© KYODO
Fiddlers
This means they have decided already to extend to make them look like they are doing something and they continue to pick on bars and restaurants whilst letting everyone else do what they want.
Antiquesaving
Presently Japan is under a quasi-state of government.
Is anyone actually running things or are things just puttering along on inertia?
snowymountainhell
One thing is certain: ”eyes” and “quasi”, always implies more uncertainty of “What to should we do?!?!”These Games should have already been cancelled.
Tokyo-Engr
@Antiquesaving
Yes, some people are running things. Lord Koch, Sebastian Coe, et all.
jiji Xx
@Antique
quasi-state of government..... nice!
however, imagine if they were efficient! think of the degree of control....
anon99999
The numbers in Tokyo now justify reinstating the full SOE but cannot do that for the Olympics as it would look TOO bad. Games held in SOE may be too much for some countries currently ignoring the Japanese covid situation in their desires for the Olympics above everything.
Also It would put an end to the possibility of spectators and make the pictures and stories of the IOC and dignitaries/guests etc still living it up, attending games etc in a SOE, the optics just too hypocritical. However they figure they can get away with it if Tokyo is just a semi quasi SOE so they will go with that. They can still even get away with some spectators with a quasi as well.
Do the hustle
The new Japanese buzz word for 2021 is, ‘quasi’.
obladi
I'm sort of surprised that JT doesn't take more of a stand in these Olympics. This is one of the biggest scandals in Japan, in my opinion.
Antiquesaving
All this so they can have the Olympics.
Just to give a heads up, because of the Olympics people in Tokyo better be ready for far heavier traffic on local roads as a special ¥1,000 fee is being added to the cost of the Shutto highway from July 19th until September, so at ¥1,900 ( more for trucks) for a single trip expect a lot cars and especially big trucks to be cutting thought local streets more than usual. Thank Suga and Koike just what Tokyo needed more cost and more being forced into the trains during your Quasi state of emergency!
InspectorGadget
A quasi-state of emergency for the quasi Olympics.
How fitting.
blue in green
This extension and all its restrictions and limitations is not for “limiting the spread” of a virus, variant or otherwise, but to keep control over residents; crowd control for Olympics.
To do this outright, without the “for your safety” excuse, people would be outraged at this govt. overreach; the fact that their livelihood, freedom and quality of life, is being stolen.
PCR tests with cycles turned high enough, will register covid 19 on a piece of fruit.
It’s a con.
Aly Rustom
comment of the day!
klausdorth
"...... is leaning toward keeping the quasi-state of emergency ...."
"........ at a task force meeting ....."
Another meeting, another leaning, probably more considerations and more thinking.
They had so much time to come up with a firm decision, but no, wait, and prolong the agony, all it is.
Robert Cikki
These Olympic Games will go down in history. However, the world will remember them not as a showcase of our country's maturity, hi-tech (etc), but as a showcase of incompetence, incompetent politicians, half-hearted solutions, failure to address a problem that has already arisen, very late reactions and a complete inability to learn from others. The 1964 Olympics brought Japan into the ranks of modern and developed countries and showed how quickly Japan was able to recover from the events of 20 years earlier. Similar in 1972. Nagano in 1998 also dazzled. But 2020/2021 is simply a show of futility and embarrassment
Antiquesaving
Get off false information sites please and get property informed.
This stupid false claim has been debunked long long long ago.
But someone alway shows up repeating it!
vic.M
AntiquesavingToday 11:32 am JST
Get off false information sites please and get property informed.
This stupid false claim has been debunked long long long ago.
It is not false information as the inventor of the PCR tests claims that it wasn't even designed for such a test of Covid. You should get property informed. In a test, Covid was found on Kiwi fruit.
virusrex
That would be quite a feat, since he was dead at the time COVID was even discovered, much less tested against. Why don't you try and see actually what he said, it will surprise you but it is completely different from what you are misrepresenting here.
Tests conducted according to the manufacturers instructions (whatever the number of cycles they recommend) are extremely specific. The "PCR cycles" falsehood has no basis on reality.
vendingmachinemusic
But how could they give a PCR test to a Kiwi fruit? Wasn't it asymptomatic? It would not meet the govt threshold to qualify. Therefore, it could not be given a test.
Antiquesaving
Interesting do the inventor came back from the dead when covid-19 arrived and said this!
Wow that must have been some trick ( for those uninformed the inventor died in the summer of 2019)
Now what was said was that PCR could be used for HIV because it's proteins are not unique to HIV.
Using it for exactly what it does find a protein "unique"to covid-19 it does very well.
Again get off the conspiracy sites!
Matej
quasi emergency?
something like little pregnant?
WTF is that!!!!!
Reckless
I am quasi-interested how the Olympics will turn out.
kurisupisu
Japan shows itself to be inept and pathetic.
The world takes note!
Reckless
something like little pregnant?
Exactly!