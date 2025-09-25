Gov't-backed agency scraps Africa 'hometown' program after backlash

The Japanese government-backed aid agency said Thursday that it will scrap its "hometown" program after designated cities were inundated with protest calls and emails amid claims it would encourage immigration from Africa.

Japan International Cooperation Agency President Akihiko Tanaka said at a press conference that while the program will be scrapped, "We intend to continue supporting initiatives that promote international exchange."

"I would also like to make it clear once again that JICA has never engaged in efforts to promote immigration, and we have no intention of doing so in the future," he added.

After the agency designated four cities last month as municipalities to strengthen exchanges with the continent, local authorities received a flood of complaints from residents alleging that increased migration from Africa would worsen public order.

Tanaka apologized to the local governments involved, saying misunderstandings and confusion over the program had "placed an excessive burden on them."

Under the "JICA Africa Hometown" program, the four cities were assigned partner countries in Africa -- Imabari in Ehime Prefecture was paired with Mozambique, Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture with Nigeria, Nagai in Yamagata Prefecture with Tanzania, and Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture with Ghana.

Following the announcement made on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development held in Yokohama in August, the Nigerian government said Japan would "create a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work."

The Japanese government said it does not plan to create such a visa and requested Nigeria to correct its information.

Japan has traditionally adopted strict immigration policies and a cautious stance toward foreign workers, while accepting a growing number of "specified skilled workers" from abroad to make up for a chronic labor shortage amid an aging society and declining birthrate.

