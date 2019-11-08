Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't may keep Reconstruction Agency for 10 more years

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government on Thursday proposed postponing the planned disbandment of the Reconstruction Agency for 10 years until March 2031 to facilitate recovery in areas affected by the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Under the plan, the agency will also continue to provide aid for five more years to areas affected by the magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, which triggered core meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The plan was proposed to a panel on reconstruction comprised of experts and the governors of the three hardest-hit prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima. It is expected to be approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe within the year and be submitted to the Diet next year.

"We have shown our basic view on finances and the legal framework," said reconstruction minister Kazunori Tanaka. "Based on various opinions from the panel members, we will continue to work toward realizing the plan."

Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori expressed satisfaction with the plan, saying it "reflects the reality of our prefecture" as the government is continuing to lead efforts to address problems in connection with the nuclear crisis.

But Miyagi Gov Yoshihiro Murai said the ending of aid for areas damaged by the quake and tsunami in five years is "too harsh."

Iwate Gov Takuya Tasso shared the concern, saying, "I hope it will not be a strict deadline after which everything will be stopped."

The Reconstruction Agency was established in February 2012 as the central control point for efforts to rebuild from the triple disasters and had been scheduled to disband at the end of fiscal 2020.

During the proposed extended period, the agency will continue working on a variety of tasks including decommissioning of the Fukushima plant, combating radiation-tainted water and helping residents return.

It will also provide psychological support to people affected by the earthquake and tsunami and review the progress in reconstruction efforts after five years.

The special budget for rebuilding, which is separate from the regular account, and subsidies for helping affected municipalities will be maintained.

The central government spent 25.5 trillion yen ($234 billion) for reconstruction in the first five-year period through fiscal 2015, while securing 6.5 trillion yen for another five years with part of the costs shouldered by relevant municipalities.

As of early October, there were still about 49,000 people who remain displaced from their hometowns as a result of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, compared with 470,000 estimated shortly after the triple disaster occurred.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

5 Unique Things I Found While Thrifting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo