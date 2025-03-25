 Japan Today
national

Osaka High Court rules same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional

OSAKA

The Osaka High Court on Tuesday became the fifth high court in Japan to rule that the country's lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but it upheld a lower court decision not to award damages.

The latest ruling, in line with those of the Sapporo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya high courts, overturned the Osaka District Court's judgment that the effective ban on same-sex marriage was constitutional.

The Osaka High Court said that civil law provisions that do not allow same-sex marriage violate the right to equality under the Constitution.

The current provisions "cannot be justified as unavoidable, as legal disadvantages for same-sex couples are significantly large," said Presiding Judge Kumiko Honda.

The court also ruled that the marriage ban violates the section of the Constitution that says laws concerning matters pertaining to marriage and family "shall be enacted from the standpoint of individual dignity and the essential equality of the sexes."

Calling marriage an "important right tied to the existence of an individual's identity," the judge said the ban on marriage of same-sex couples "severely undermines" that right.

In the lawsuit filed with the district court in 2019, three same-sex couples sought damages of 1 million yen per person from the state.

In the six similar lawsuits filed with five district courts across Japan, the Osaka District Court is the only one so far to rule that the lack of legal recognition is constitutional.

Japan's civil law and family registration law provisions are based on marriage between a man and a woman, and the privileges that result from matrimony, including inheritance rights, tax benefits and joint custody of children, are only granted to heterosexual couples.

In 2022, the Osaka District Court found the provisions constitutional, noting legal disadvantages facing same-sex couples have eased over time due partly to the spread of the partnership program by local governments recognizing such partnerships.

Japan remains the only Group of Seven country not to have legalized same-sex marriage or civil unions, despite growing pressure from the LGBT community and its supporters.

