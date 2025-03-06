 Japan Today
Plaintiffs' lawyers and supporters celebrate in Nagoya on Friday, after the Nagoya High Court ruled that the country's lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Image: KYODO
national

Nagoya High Court rules same-sex marriage denial unconstitutional

0 Comments
NAGOYA

The Nagoya High Court on Friday became the fourth high court in Japan to rule the country's lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but upheld a lower court decision to reject a damages claim by plaintiffs.

The court judged the marriage ban violates sections of the Constitution that guarantee equality under the law and uphold individual dignity and the essential equality of both sexes.

The current civil law provisions provide "a discriminatory legal treatment based on sexual orientation that lacks a rational basis," said Presiding Judge Nobuhiro Katada.

The central Japan court's ruling followed similar decisions by the Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka high courts in a series of lawsuits filed across Japan.

The male couple in their 30s from Aichi Prefecture had sought 1 million yen each for damages against the state.

The latest ruling came after the Nagoya District Court said in 2023 the effective ban on same-sex marriage violates the Constitution but stopped short of acknowledging that the legislative body neglected to take action.

Japan's civil law and family registration law provisions are based on marriage between a man and a woman and the privileges that result from matrimony, including inheritance rights, tax benefits and joint custody of children, are only granted to heterosexual couples.

Japan remains the only Group of Seven industrialized country that has not legalized same-sex marriage or civil unions, despite lobbying from the LGBT community and its supporters.

In total, six lawsuits contesting the lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage were filed at five district courts across the country, with one ruling it is constitutional, two unconstitutional, and three ruling that it is "in a state of unconstitutionality" -- a term seen as a call for the Diet to address the law's inconsistency with the Constitution.

