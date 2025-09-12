Imperial family pays respects to A-bomb victims in Nagasaki

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, offer flowers at a cenotaph for atomic bomb victims at ground zero in the Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki on Friday.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko visited Nagasaki on Friday to pay respects to victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing, in their last trip to honor the war dead on the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II.

The visit is the imperial couple's first to the atomic-bombed city since the emperor acceded to the throne in 2019, and the 23-year-old princess's first-ever.

The family offered flowers at a cenotaph at ground zero in the Nagasaki Peace Park, which keeps the names of some 200,000 atomic bomb victims, and visited the adjacent Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum.

Later in the day, they also met with survivors including Shigemitsu Tanaka, a representative of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024, and those working to pass on memories of the nuclear attack.

The bombing on Aug. 9, 1945, is estimated to have killed around 74,000 people in the city by the end of the year and left many others suffering from its effects in the following decades.

Hideya Kawanishi, an associate professor at Nagoya University Graduate School of Humanities, who is an expert on imperial affairs, said such meetings help ensure the next generation of atomic-bomb "storytellers" are taken seriously, even when no firsthand survivors remain.

The imperial couple encouraging Princess Aiko to join them also served as an important step in helping the next generation, for whom war is even more distant and abstract, build their understanding of it, Kawanishi added.

"By having (Princess Aiko) come along, they likely wanted her to directly share in the experience and emotions of listening to the stories and seeing the exhibits," he said.

On Saturday, the family will meet with residents of a nursing home for atomic bomb survivors, after which Princess Aiko will return to Tokyo.

The imperial couple will then travel from Nagasaki to Sasebo, also in Nagasaki Prefecture, to attend the opening ceremony of the National Cultural Festival the following day, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Like his parents -- former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko -- did when they marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the war, Emperor Naruhito and his wife in April visited Iwoto Island, formerly known as Iwojima and the site of a fierce battle between Japan and the United States in the Pacific.

They also paid their respects in June to the war dead on the island of Okinawa, also accompanied by Princess Aiko in what was her first such trip, and to atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima.

In July, the imperial couple honored Japanese nationals who died in internment camps in Mongolia during the first state visit to the country by a Japanese emperor.

The series of firsts and rare moves show the emperor's persistent and strong desire for peace, which echoes the sentiments of his father who has long reflected on Japan's wartime past, when some 3.1 million Japanese died in a war fought in the name of his own father, Emperor Hirohito.

Despite not having experienced the war directly like former Emperor Akihito, such "memorial visits" by Emperor Naruhito and his wife are deeply meaningful in stirring remembrance among the Japanese public, according to Kawanishi.

"For many Japanese today, the war has already faded from everyday awareness," he said. "But when the emperor or other members of the imperial family visit (war sites), people take interest."

The emperor, on the occasion of his 65th birthday in February, expressed his hope that the 80th anniversary of the end of the war would serve as an occasion to renew a pledge for peace.

He also said that the roles of the storytellers have become "more important than ever" today and expressed hope that younger generations actively seek to learn about the war.

© KYODO