Japan intercepts Taiwan boat suspected of illegal fishing

A Taiwanese fishing vessel was intercepted by Japanese authorities in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of illegally operating in waters near Amami-Oshima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, according to Taiwan's coast guard.

It said the Fu Yang No. 266, registered in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung, was intercepted by the Japanese Fisheries Agency around 300 kilometers northwest of Amami-Oshima.

A Kyushu regional office of the agency said it had arrested the 71-year-old captain of the boat on suspicion of fishing without permission Friday morning in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Taiwan's Fisheries Agency said the captain was later released and returned to the fishing vessel, after its owner paid bail. The boat had eight crew members including another Taiwanese and six Indonesians.

© KYODO