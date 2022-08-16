Record high number of ambulances struggling to find hospitals in Japan

Japan reported a record number of weekly cases of ambulances struggling to find a hospital for patients in the week through Sunday, hitting a high for a third straight week, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said Tuesday.
The number of cases logged from Aug. 8 to 14 increased by 2 percent from the previous week to 6,747, of which 2,836 involved patients with respiratory difficulties, among other symptoms, and suspected of having COVID-19, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The data comes the same day Japan reported 311 daily coronavirus deaths, its second highest toll following the 327 fatalities registered on Feb. 22 this year.
Ambulance cases involving suspected coronavirus patients declined by 1 percent from the previous week, according to the agency.
The total number of incidents, tallied across 52 fire departments including those in prefectural capitals, has been on the rise for eight consecutive weeks.
The record number of ambulance cases in the week through Sunday, meanwhile, is believed to have been caused by COVID-19 cases, which number remains high nationwide, and a lack of open facilities during the Bon summer holidays.
The numbers comprise cases in which ambulance crew ask facilities for patient acceptance over four times, with over 30 minutes from when the crew arrive to when the ambulance begins transporting the patient.© KYODO
Josu
What kind of profile is that of the deceased?.
Unvaccinated?
Old people?
Patients of other patologies?
Terrible news for all but, just wanted to know more about it.
If anyone knows, please share.
sakurasuki
Even before Covid strike, hospital in Japan rejects people that in need emergency.
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/japan-man-dies-after-hospitals-reject-him-36-times
Antiquesaving
Perhaps it is time for the Japanese Fire/ambulance/medical system to at least upgrade to the 20th century and have the central dispatch decided where to take patient.
Way back in the 1980s when the central 911 because widely used in North America, the dispatch not only took the call picked the nearest ambulance but also informed both the ambulance where it could go and TOLD the hospital it WILL be receiving an ambulance.
Hospitals were not given a choice.
A Doctor or Nurse at the dispatch centre makes the decision based on patients condition relayed by the paramedics.
The hospital cannot say no