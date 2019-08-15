Emperor expresses deep remorse over Japan's wartime actions

Japan marked the 74th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Thursday, with Emperor Naruhito mentioning "deep remorse" over the country's past actions in his first appearance as emperor at an annual ceremony to mourn the war dead.
The 59-year-old, who ascended the throne in May, repeated the expression used by his father, former Emperor Akihito, in recent years. He was born after the end of World War II and, unlike his father, has never experienced war.
In his address, Emperor Naruhito said, "Looking back on the long period of postwar peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated."
The 85-year-old former emperor, who abdicated in late April, used the words "deep remorse" in his message every year since 2015, the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed not to repeat the tragedy of the war at the event, saying Japan "deeply recalls the lessons of history," but did not mention the country's past aggressions against its Asian neighbors as similar to years past since taking office in 2012.
"Over 3 million of our countrymen's lives were lost during the war," Abe said. "We will never forget that the peace and prosperity we are enjoying now are built on the ultimate sacrifices of the war dead."
A moment of silence was observed at Nippon Budokan at noon for the around 2.3 million military personnel and 800,000 civilians who perished in the war, including those killed in the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in other air raids, and the fighting on Okinawa.
Nearly 80 percent of their relatives in attendance were in their 70s or above and the oldest person was 97-year-old Haru Uchida from Hachioji in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
As the generation that experienced war dies out, no parents of the war dead have attended the ceremony since 2011, and only five wives were scheduled to do so this year compared to the 777 two decades ago.
Teenagers paid floral tributes in the ceremony to help ensure the impact, scale and horror of the war are remembered by the younger generation.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
NorwegianboyEE
The emperor family makes Shinzo Abe look like a chump in comparison. Since class A war criminals were secretly and illegally enshrined into Yasukuni Shrine by the head priests there they have consistantly refused to pay the site any visit. now this takes true courage, unlike Abe who’s just all talk when it comes to remembering Japan’s tragic WW2 history.
Norman Goodman
Makes me violently angry. Whether Japan won or lost that would be the same. But no mention of the many, many more deaths of non-Japanese who suffered their brutality, torture, murder and had to rise up and put those bastards down....the bastards who started it out of greed and sadism.
And the new King's words are not much better. Just a luke warm hope it never happens again? Neither of these so-called "men" have the guts or spine to clearly admit the repugnant history of this country. They mar the past of 75 years of peace the people of this country have been committed to with their cowardly creep past the core of the issue. Shame on them both!
garypen
It appears that the new emperor understands history, as his father does, while the PM is still clueless or in denial.
I hope the next PM has a more reality-based view of history, and leads with more compassion and empathy, and a bit less corruption, cronyism, and ignorant nationalism.