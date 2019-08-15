Emperor expresses deep remorse over Japan's wartime actions

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow during a memorial service ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan marked the 74th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Thursday, with Emperor Naruhito mentioning "deep remorse" over the country's past actions in his first appearance as emperor at an annual ceremony to mourn the war dead.

The 59-year-old, who ascended the throne in May, repeated the expression used by his father, former Emperor Akihito, in recent years. He was born after the end of World War II and, unlike his father, has never experienced war.

In his address, Emperor Naruhito said, "Looking back on the long period of postwar peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated."

The 85-year-old former emperor, who abdicated in late April, used the words "deep remorse" in his message every year since 2015, the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks at a memorial service ceremony marking the the 74th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watch in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed not to repeat the tragedy of the war at the event, saying Japan "deeply recalls the lessons of history," but did not mention the country's past aggressions against its Asian neighbors as similar to years past since taking office in 2012.

"Over 3 million of our countrymen's lives were lost during the war," Abe said. "We will never forget that the peace and prosperity we are enjoying now are built on the ultimate sacrifices of the war dead."

A moment of silence was observed at Nippon Budokan at noon for the around 2.3 million military personnel and 800,000 civilians who perished in the war, including those killed in the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in other air raids, and the fighting on Okinawa.

Nearly 80 percent of their relatives in attendance were in their 70s or above and the oldest person was 97-year-old Haru Uchida from Hachioji in Tokyo, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

As the generation that experienced war dies out, no parents of the war dead have attended the ceremony since 2011, and only five wives were scheduled to do so this year compared to the 777 two decades ago.

Teenagers paid floral tributes in the ceremony to help ensure the impact, scale and horror of the war are remembered by the younger generation.

