Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Experts discuss Japan's vaccination plan at the health ministry in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan may delay COVID-19 timetable for inoculating elderly

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to start inoculating elderly people only after the coronavirus vaccinations for frontline health workers have been administered, possibly delaying the initially anticipated start date for seniors in April, a senior government official said Monday.

The move aims to ensure a stable supply of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine, which was formally approved by the health ministry on Sunday, the official said. Around 3.7 million health workers are to begin receiving the vaccine in March, followed by 36 million people aged 65 and older from April 1 at the earliest.

But, according to another government official, it is uncertain when Japan can receive subsequent shipments and how much, following the European Union's tightening of export controls on vaccines. Pfizer is also likely to delay its plan to increase production capacity from March.

But once a sufficient supply of vaccines has been secured, inoculations could still take place simultaneously for front-liners and the elderly.

After a total of 3 million doses are administered to the general public, Japan will survey the potential side effects caused by various coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Monday.

The ministry will invite participants to respond to its survey after the inoculation for the elderly people and plans to track common side effects such as fever and fatigue among three different vaccines, including Pfizer's.

Around 10,000 to 20,000 health care workers are set to begin receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb 17. The government will collect and periodically release details about all side effects experienced, regardless of whether the vaccine is the cause.

It will also provide information on the safety of the vaccines garnered from the survey after inoculations begin for the general public.

The survey is expected to cover around 500,000 people per single dose of each version of the vaccine. A total of 3 million doses will be necessary if the government includes doses by pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc, alongside Pfizer.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog