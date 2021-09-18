Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan may start administering 3rd COVID vaccine shots by year-end

14 Comments
TOKYO

Japan may start administering third shots of coronavirus vaccines to people by the end of this year, the health ministry said Friday, as the nation looks to respond to the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Health experts on a government subcommittee agreed on the necessity of the third shot and approved the ministry's plan to start inoculating people at least eight months after they received their second dose.

The potential booster shots may start being administered from November when the government aims to have completed vaccinating all eligible people who wish to be inoculated.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said all three doses should be from the same manufacturer in principle, but it will look into more studies before drawing a conclusion.

As for the idea of giving people vaccines produced by different manufacturers, the ministry said the first and second shots should be doses of the same supplier, but it will revise rules to enable people to receive a booster vaccine produced by a different company under certain circumstances.

Three COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are currently available in Japan, all of which are administered in two doses.

Israel is among the countries that have already started administering booster shots to their population.

The Japanese government will also discuss who will be eligible for the third shot and the order of priority, based on data and the progress of other nations.

A subcommittee member said medical workers treating COVID-19 patients need to be allowed to receive their third shot as soon as possible, while another member said the booster should not be rolled out until all those who currently want the vaccine have received both doses.

The vaccine makers have said third shots would be necessary to increase protection, with the number of breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 increasingly being reported in Japan and abroad.

Studies show that COVID-19 antibodies decrease six months after second shots have been administered and vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant becomes lower over time.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Or, you could just avoid the hassle and rely on your natural immunity if you’re healthy.

0 ( +8 / -8 )

No you can’t.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Or, you could just avoid the hassle and rely on your natural immunity if you’re healthy.

You could try. But then...

https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2282?fbclid=IwAR0c8RqWl2D_FvWJd1DJKGmuYrA_VVl2f48Uevb2bA8jV0yoUGaG1gEDM-g

5 ( +6 / -1 )

FDA panel votes to recommend third shot for some Pfizer vaccine recipients

An advisory committee says Pfizer recipients who are at risk for severe COVID-19, including people age 65 and older, should get a third shot.

NOT EVERYONE! I would listen to the FDA before I would listen to a "Japanese Panel".

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The vaccine makers have said third shots would be necessary to increase protection, with the number of breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 increasingly being reported in Japan and abroad.

We should all thank the vaccine makers for keeping us safe by telling us that 2 shots are not enough.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Or, you could just avoid the hassle and rely on your natural immunity if you’re healthy.

I was reading about the number of deaths from the Vaccines...and they were compared to the number of deaths from COVID....scary!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Cases down. No place for you anti vaxxers here. cla68/Burning Bush. Haven't you noticed that vaccine uptake here is off the charts?

If we need boosters, fine.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

We should all thank the vaccine makers for keeping us safe by telling us that 2 shots are not enough.

I’m thankful that they made a medicine to protect against Covid. Something that didn’t exist before.

I don’t need to thank them directly, they’re getting paid.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

And yet, I and my spouse still need to wait 3 more weeks from now to early October to finally get our first shot since that was the earliest available time in our city... and we applied for it back in July.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Haven't you noticed that vaccine uptake here is off the charts?

Well over 40 million Japanese remain unvaccinated. That's almost twice the population of Australia.

Evidence suggests that the biggest holdout are educated women in the 20s and 30s who tend to be very health conscious and media savvy.

They seem to have dug in their heels, so to speak.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The sooner they can begin with the vaccine passports the better. But they have to wait until everyone who wants to be vaccinated, can be at their own discretion.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

This 50 yo hasn’t even had a flu shot in decades. In the last five years I think I had a sore throat twice.

i eat healthy, take vitamins, hit the pavement no less than 60km per week (cycling/jogging) and train at the gym no less than twice a week. I even upped the exercise since the “pandemic“ began and lost more than 10kg in the process. In fact, I’ve never been in this good of shape in my life.

I’ll not be receiving a first or a second, let alone a third.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Scorpion, the FDA advisory board, voted down a Phizer booster shot, by a wide margin against, only for people 65 or,or with chronic condition

1 ( +1 / -0 )

BREAKING: FDA panel votes against recommending a 3rd booster dose in all but 65 and over or severely sick, citing a 1000% (yes, one thousand percent) increase of adverse events in VAERS data AND questions that the shots themselves are driving the variants.

The vote was 16-2 against.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

