Japan MSDF chief eyeing resignation over mishandling of info

The chief of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is considering resigning following the mishandling of classified information by personnel on several destroyers, a government source said Saturday.

Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff of the MSDF, has expressed his intention to take responsibility, with the Defense Ministry planning to punish those involved, including senior officers, in the near future, the source said.

The ministry also plans to release the findings of its investigation into how the information, designated as state secrets, was handled internally and by the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces.

In April, the ministry said a crew member on the MSDF destroyer Inazuma was assigned to handle the confidential information without undergoing a background check, as required by the secrecy law for government officials who will have access to state secrets.

Four senior MSDF officers were suspended or given pay cuts in connection with that case.

A ministry probe, launched after Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on April 26 that he was taking the matter "extremely seriously," found other cases of the mishandling of confidential information on a number of MSDF destroyers, the source said.

The secrecy law took effect in 2014 to prevent the disclosure of state secrets covering defense and foreign policy as well as the countering of espionage and terrorism.

Individuals undergo a vetting process that checks for criminal convictions, alcohol abuse and financial difficulties before they are cleared to handle state secrets.

As of the end of 2023, a total of 751 items were designated by ministries and agencies as state secrets, with the Defense Ministry accounting for 429, including information related to the specifications and performance of weapons.

In December 2022, the ministry dismissed an MSDF captain over the alleged leak of state secrets to a retired admiral, the first such case since the secrecy law came into force.

