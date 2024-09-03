Japan mulls preclearance for S Koreans for speedy immigration check

Japan is considering introducing a system to conduct immigration screening before flight departures for visitors from South Korea, sources familiar with the bilateral ties said Tuesday.

The "preclearance" system is aimed at boosting exchanges of businesspeople and tourists by reducing waiting time and easing congestion at airport immigration lines, as Japan has seen a surge in inbound tourism amid a weaker yen.

The measure designed to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties next year may be discussed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at their meeting later this week in South Korea, the sources said.

Japanese immigration officers would be dispatched to South Korean airports to allow visitors to complete most immigration procedures before departure, reducing entry processing time upon arrival, the sources said.

Seoul will also consider introducing the preclearance measure for visitors from Japan in the near future, with Tokyo eyeing accepting immigration officers from South Korea.

Setting up airport immigration lanes exclusive for visitors from South Korea is also being considered, the sources added.

The Japanese government is planning to introduce a preclearance system starting in January next year. It conducted a trial run with Taiwan in February.

Japan and South Korea temporarily adopted the preclearance system, sending immigration officers to each other's countries when they cohosted the 2002 World Cup football finals.

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan totaled 3.29 million in July, a monthly record high, including 757,700 from South Korea, the second biggest number by country after China, according to Japanese government data.

© KYODO