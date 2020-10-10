Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan pledges $130 mil for fair int'l access to COVID-19 vaccines

0 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines.

The disbursement to the COVAX Facility is part of roughly $300 million in financial support Japan offered in June to the global vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads the facility, for five years from 2021.

"Japan places importance...on strengthening capabilities in response to the novel coronavirus, especially the development of vaccines and realizing fair access to them," Motegi told an online ministerial meeting on the promotion of health services.

Japan has already extended more than $1.54 billion worth of aid to fight the global pandemic over a few months since February, Motegi said.

He also said Japan will promote the supply of coronavirus treatment drugs through international agreements on patent licenses, expand coronavirus testing capacity in developing countries and support their efforts to strengthen healthcare and medical systems.

The online meeting was organized by an international platform to promote universal health coverage launched in 2018.

Japan assumed co-chair at the meeting along with Thailand and Georgia.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo