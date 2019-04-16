Japan ready to support France in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral

View of Notre-Dame Tuesday after a fire devastated large parts of the cathedral on Monday.

Japan indicated willingness to support France in restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral, as government officials and notable Japanese figures expressed sadness after Paris' iconic Catholic church was badly damaged by fire.

"The Japanese government will consider providing support if requested by the French government," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

"It was a loss for the world and we feel deeply sad," Suga said, referring to the fire at the World Heritage site on Monday that burned through its roof and caused the building's 90-meter spire to topple.

Japanese celebrities conveyed their sadness and grief about the tragedy.

Award-winning actress Keiko Kishi, a Paris resident noted for her starring role in the 1983 film "The Makioka Sisters" (Sasameyuki), said, "Notre Dame is a symbol of Paris. I often took walks by the banks of the River Seine and passed by the cathedral"

"It's regrettable that something like this happened to a structure which even survived World War II," she said.

Actor Kanji Ishimaru, the Japanese voice of protagonist Quasimodo in Disney's animation "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," said, "The cathedral has been an important presence in my life as an actor, and I've visited the church a number of times."

"Watching clips of the blaze saddened me deeply. I hope the reconstruction begins as quickly as possible," he added.

It was not only celebrities who expressed their sympathy for the people of Paris.

Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa sent his best wishes to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, saying he hopes the cathedral can be rebuilt to its former glory. Kyoto and Paris have been sister cities since 1958.

Yuta Naiki, who regularly hosts French language and cultural exchange events at a Tokyo cafe he manages, said, "Notre Dame is a symbolic presence, even among the many churches in the city."

Miki Kato, a daughter of renowned shogi player Hifumi Kato and the head of the Catholic research center at Sendai Shirayuri Women's College, also conveyed her sadness about the fire as she reminisced about her visit to Notre Dame just last month.

"(The church's) magnificence was unlike any other church, and the many visitors and locals praying there left an impression," she said.

Noting that Notre Dame held a service for victims of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit Sendai and other areas of northeastern Japan, Kato said, "It is now our turn to support France. I pray for (the cathedral's) recovery."

The church is a World Heritage site and among the most famous landmarks in Paris. Located on a small island in the River Seine, the church was completed in 1345 and was the site of numerous historical moments including vandalism it suffered during the 18th-century French Revolution and the coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1804.

© KYODO