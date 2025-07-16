Japan sees record 22 mil foreign visitors in 1st half of 2025

Japan saw a record 21.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, government data showed Wednesday, with travel demand remaining strong even outside peak seasons.
Visitor numbers for the first six months of the year topped the previous record of 17.78 million set a year earlier, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
The number of foreign visitors in June totaled 3.38 million, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier and the highest ever for the month.
By country and region, South Korea accounted for the highest number of visitors in the first half of the year at 4.8 million, followed by China at 4.7 million and Taiwan at 3.3 million. All markets exceeded their figures from the previous year, with China seeing a notable 53.5 percent increase.
The surge in visitors has created various challenges for Japan, including overtourism affecting the quality of life for locals in popular destinations.
Meanwhile, spending by foreign visitors in the April-June quarter totaled around 2.5 trillion yen ($16.8 billion), up 18.0 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to estimates from the Japan Tourism Agency.
Chinese visitors led spending, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total at 516 billion yen, followed by Americans at 357 billion yen and Taiwanese at 292 billion yen.
Visitors to Japan spent around 239,000 yen per person on average, with Britons spending the most at around 444,000 yen, followed by Italians at 398,000 yen and Germans at 396,000 yen.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Complaining about overtourism today? It's still nothing JGovt target is 60 million over next few years.
https://www.eurasiareview.com/25032025-japan-sets-target-of-receiving-60-million-foreign-tourists-in-2030-oped/
.
How about the inconvenience being caused by tourist, that affected local people in those area, it just doesn't matter.
itsonlyrocknroll
Japan economy is stagnating, increasing retail inflation is visible, the tourism hospitality sector has a huge potential to close the gap, if leveraged managed with smart organisation.
Japan soft power, cultural influence can and will influence a revenue stream that keeps on giving.
J government must invest tried and tested practices to encourage foreign tourism to discover Japan, its culture, its heritage, beyond the mega city tourist traps, out into all 47 prefectures, across eight regions: Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu-Okinawa.
gsa
If we go main destinations, too many tourists. if we go off the beaten path, inconvenience to the locals. if we don't go at all like during covid, oh the cities are going bankrupt.
What do you want?
Dont wan't tourists, simple solution, increase lodging tax, landing fees, overall airfare, visas, stop devaluating your money etc. Tourist numbers will go under over the night.
You can't simply depend on tourists money and in the same time keep complaining like a spoiled Karen. It is beyond annoying. With this rate, this contemporary Japanese generation will destroy all positives traits such as respect, honour, loyalty, hardwork etc we typically associate with Japanese culture.
orange genius
even this story confirms that Japan is very interesting place for foreign tourists.
it will be interesting to see same story in reverse but about japanese travelled abroad.
how many travellers and how much spent per head.
than to compare.
sakurasuki
@itsonlyrocknroll
It might increased the GDP but it just won't replace failing overall Japanese business that used to be the backbone of Japanese economy.
https://www.jmncsolutions.com/post/are_japans_largest_companies_shrinking
factchecker
Good grief
Newgirlintown
Is it just me or is Japan Today obsessed with ‘foreigners’?
HappySmiles
itsonlyrocknroll
So wrong. Tourism has contributed to the increase in inflation. It has not “closed the gap,” whatever that is supposed to mean.