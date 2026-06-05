Japan seeks to replace up to 5 nuclear reactors by 2040s, 14 by 2050s

Japan's industry ministry on Friday proposed replacing two to five aging nuclear reactors by the 2040s, and a total of 11 to 14 by the 2050s, setting such a numerical target for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry presented the targets at a ministry panel meeting, aiming to encourage investment and secure personnel in the nuclear industry.

The plan comes as Japan expects electricity demand to grow with the spread of artificial intelligence. But with nuclear plant construction costs soaring globally, it remains uncertain whether replacements will proceed as the government hopes.

Japan's nuclear policy has already shifted from reducing reliance on nuclear power in the wake of the tsunami-triggered Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011 to making maximum use of it.

Under the government's basic energy plan revised in 2025, Japan is aiming to source 20 percent of its electricity from nuclear power in fiscal 2040 to help meet energy needs.

Achieving the goal, however, would require replacing existing plants as restarting existing reactors alone would not be enough to meet the target.

Friday's proposed numbers likely reflect electric power industry estimates that by the 2040s, Japan will see a shortfall of 5.5 million kilowatts of power, roughly equivalent to the amount generated by five reactors.

Reactor operating lifespans are capped at 60 years and some plants in Japan have already been running for around 50 years.

There are now 24 reactors undergoing decommissioning work at 11 nuclear power stations. Some of the replacement reactors could be built at the Mihama power station in Fukui Prefecture and the Sendai complex in Kagoshima Prefecture.

© KYODO