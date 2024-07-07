Japan sees 1st 40 C day this summer as heatwave persists

Japan recorded a temperature of 40 C for the first time this year on Sunday, with the mercury hitting the scorching level in central Japan as a heatwave continues to engulf the nation, according to the weather agency.
With a high-pressure system hovering over wide areas, Shizuoka reported 40.0 C at 1:18 p.m., and temperatures had risen to 35 C or above at 244 locations, the most so far this year, among the Japan Meteorological Agency's 914 observation points nationwide.
Shimonita, Gunma Prefecture, logged 39.8 C, followed by 39.3 C in Kofu, 39.2 C in Otsuki and 39.0 in Koshu, all three in Yamanashi Prefecture.
The temperatures in Shizuoka, Shimonita and Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, were record highs for the locations. The temperature in central Tokyo, meanwhile, stood at 34.4 C.
The severe heat is expected to continue on Monday. The agency has issued an alert against heat exhaustion for much of the archipelago, urging people not to go outside during the day as much as possible and use air conditioning when inside.© KYODO
UAfan
real summer is here.
eat well drink well,stay cool.
Toshihiro
For those out there who will be commuting in this heat, dress down as much as you can and pay no attention to the piercing judgmental looks others will give you for it. From experience, I will commute with just a t-shirt on and just change once I arrive at the office. Also, avoid that hot tea in the afternoon and other caffeine-laced drinks, those make you feel hotter.
John-San
Mid summer and it 35c ? Sounds normal and even up to 40c is normal. So why the hype. There is nothing more worse when you knowing the weather is stressing you and some idiots starts a conversation about it being abnormal hot when you know it’s just a normal summer day but it is stress you. You keep saying to yourself nah it just a normal summers day, and some self centered idiots start extravagantly declaring we having a heatwave. I would like to give this self-centred idiot and extravagant clip to the back of its head.
falseflagsteve
john
It’s well bleeding hotter if you live like me in the middle of the city, make no mistake.
Go out me door and ruddy hell, feel like. I’m walking into an oven. Everywhere is concrete with no shade and glass reflecting all the heat. It’s beastly I tell you. Well, luckily I work my own hours because I shun the beastly rat race, bu it’s still too hot for me at 6pm, 6pm! Can you believe it?
Well, the forecastle is for lower temperatures later to week, hope it’s right, need some relief it’s really getting on my wick at the moment.
sakurasuki
Many people in Japan just turn on AC, especially with high electricity bill today.
3RENSHO
@FalseFlagSteve; Absolutely spot on! And your choice of 'forecastle' is brilliant!
falseflagsteve
3RENSHO
Of course, all my castles are accurate some are even opulent in a South London way you see.