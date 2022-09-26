Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan simplifies COVID tracking to focus on elderly, high-risk people

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan began Monday to simplify its coronavirus reporting system by targeting elderly and high-risk people in a bid to reduce the administrative burden on hospitals and local health centers.

The new system will not require medical facilities to report details such as names and addresses of younger people with milder symptoms that have made up around 80 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases since the Omicron strain drove numbers sharply higher and stretched the medical system thin.

The government will continue to oblige health facilities to report the number of people who test positive for the virus each day by age group in an attempt to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

The measure, which places focus on the provision of appropriate medical care to the elderly and others at risk of developing severe symptoms, reflects the government's policy shift as it moves to transition the nation toward living with the coronavirus.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said that some municipalities which introduced the system prior to Monday have expressed concerns about being unable to contact those not included in the reporting, saying it prevents them from responding swiftly to such patients when their symptoms become serious.

"We would like to keep in close contact with local governments and respond with improvements when issues come up," Kato told a press conference on Monday.

Subject to the new reporting system are people aged 65 or older, those who require hospitalization, as well as pregnant women and high-risk patients who may require medicine or a supply of oxygen.

The new reporting system has already been adopted by nine prefectures as an emergency measure. It was expanded to cover the entire country after health follow-up centers were set up by prefectural governments for younger COVID patients with mild symptoms.

Regardless of whether a positive case is reported to authorities, infected people are able to request a stay at designated accommodation facilities or to receive food deliveries. The government will continue to ask them to refrain from going out, and for close contacts to isolate for a period of time.

The move also follows calls from some medical and other experts to downgrade the classification of the coronavirus to a level similar to seasonal flu and take a more flexible approach in the battle to stem the spread of the virus while balancing socioeconomic activities.

On Sunday, Japan posted 46,788 new coronavirus cases, down approximately 17,000 compared to a week earlier, according to local government reporting.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo