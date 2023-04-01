Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan space agency delays H2A rocket launch again

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will delay an H2A rocket launch scheduled for May to August or later, the country's space agency said, as it shares parts with its successor rocket that was forced to self-destruct shortly after takeoff in March.

No new launches are currently planned after a series of setbacks for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, including the next-generation H3 rocket's failure and that of the smaller Epsilon-6 in October, which was ordered to self-destruct after deviating from its intended trajectory shortly after takeoff.

The H2A rocket, currently scheduled to remain in service until its 50th launch, could be affected if work to ascertain the cause of the H3 failure takes time, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The H2A rocket has a reputation for reliability, with the 46th launch in January marking its 40th consecutive successful mission.

The next launch, originally set for May, is to be the 47th for the H2A rocket and is to carry the JAXA-developed SLIM lunar lander.

With the launch intended to test technology for accurate landings on the Moon, the agency said it would have to take place from August onward to ensure the craft enters the proper orbit to reach the lunar surface.

The window for the craft to enter such an orbit is limited, with the next best timing after May being August or later, according to the agency.

The agency has said that Japan's H3 rocket, which failed on its inaugural launch in March, most likely malfunctioned due to excessive electrical current inside the rocket's second-stage engine cutting off the power.

The H2A and the H3 share components in their second-stage engines.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan stop their attempt to go to sky by stopping jet project, perhaps Japan should stop on the attempt to go to space too.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/02/0aa9f96d1f08-urgent-mitsubishi-heavy-set-to-terminate-passenger-jet-project.html

No wonder it fails with Japan talent shortage one person can get multiple role which lead can't really focus on main role.

https://japantoday.com/category/business/over-half-of-japan-companies-suffering-from-labor-shortage-survey

0 ( +0 / -0 )

