Japan starts checking COVID vaccination status of overseas arrivals

Japan has begun surveying overseas arrivals about their COVID-19 vaccination status as it explores the feasibility of exempting those vaccinated abroad from the country's strict entry restrictions, government sources said Tuesday.
While Japan has decided to issue so-called vaccine passports to enable residents who have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus to travel internationally, it has yet to ease border measures for holders of such vaccine certificates issued abroad.
But with more than 10 different vaccines used around the world, a number of issues remain to be resolved, including whether those not approved by the Japanese government will be recognized.
As for Japan's vaccine passports, over 30 countries are expected to accept them, although the United States is unlikely to in the near future as rules vary between states, the sources said.
The government has also not begun talks on the passports in earnest with China and other countries that administer vaccines not yet approved in Japan. The Foreign Ministry plans to publish a list of some of the countries that have agreed to accept Japan's vaccine passports on its website Wednesday, according to the sources.
From next Monday, Japan will accept applications for the vaccine certificates, which will be issued free of charge.
As part of its feasibility study, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has been asking overseas arrivals quarantining at facilities to fill in voluntary questionnaires since early July, the sources said.
The questionnaires, based on self-reporting with no proof required, ask whether individuals have received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including those not currently approved in Japan, and if 14 days have elapsed since their last shot.
Japan has so far approved vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc as well as Britain's AstraZeneca Plc.
The government plans to use the responses to its survey in conjunction with other data, such as each vaccine's efficacy, to determine whether border measures can be eased in the future.
According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, around 43,000 Japanese nationals and 17,000 foreigners entered the country in June.
The need for arrivals to quarantine in accommodation facilities has become a huge burden for them and health authorities, with some officials of the opinion that it "cannot continue indefinitely."© KYODO
54 Comments
nonu6976
If they are fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arriving, and also test negative with an antigen test upon arrival, then they shouldn't need to quarantine. At worst, they should have to quarantine for only 3 days if they get another negative PCR test.
divinda
Being that the vast majority of foreign entrants are currently Olympic related (who should be 80%+ vaccinated), and the only other foreigners allowed to enter Japan are residents (most of whom, if vaccinated, probably did so abroad), then these vaccination stats for arrivals may be just a little unreliable of reality.
nonu6976
...and another thing, for those returnees who were fully vaccinated in Japan (so can provide proof), the above should apply to them immediately.
Tokyo-Engr
@divinda
I believe if you consider not only the athletes but all people attending the Olympics the vaccinatoin rate is probably quite a bit less than 80%.
ian
Good.
Hopefully they'll be able to assess that those who used vaccines not approved in Japan can be allowed eased border restrictions as well
Lovecrafting
About time.
shogun36
Japan starts……….
you mean they weren’t checking for the last few weeks, since the Australians came in?
what were they doing?
not giving vaccines, that’s for sure.
Marie
They need to figure something out. A Japanese friend of mine (who is fully vaccinated thanks to living somewhere with a full vaccine rollout months ago) just came to visit his parents and was on "quarantine light," that is, he can leave his hotel for walks in the evening or to go to the conbini. I asked if that was because he's vaccinated and he said it was not. Great job Japan.
Aly Rustom
I'm surprised that they haven't approved J&J yet.
ian
J&j only applied for approval recently and said if approved deliveries could come early 2022. No hurries I guess
No Ginger
A bit rushed, isn't it?
Hiroshi13
"...explores the feasibility of exempting those vaccinated abroad from the country's strict entry restrictions"
Meanwhile, J-gov has already been granted concessions from other countries for their so-called "vaccine passport" which will allow vaccinated Japanese citizens to bypass most entry restrictions.
letsberealistic
Anyone can come to New Zealand as long as you have had a vaccine but you will still have to stay in quarantine for 2 weeks.
Reckless
Great news. I want to get my vaccine passport as soon as possible and start traveling ASAP. Hopefully this year I can have Christmas in my home country and return to Japan with no two week home quarantine.
Wobot
If you're going to do quarantine like now then even people who've been vaccinated should have to do it too because it's still possible to get infected and spread it. For example, the UK's navy is full vaccinated and they keep getting outbreaks on their ships:
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3141136/uk-navys-flagship-hit-covid-19-outbreak-en-route-asia
I'm sure lockdown advocates would agree, you've got to be 100% sure like Australia
theResident
I'm sure J&J will be approved for use here and as a recognised vaccine in Japan. But probably never be used here (same as AZ) Efficacy isn't fantastic and is NOT the shot of choice in countries where it is approved. A lot of US stocks destined for countries in need.
@Reckless - Me too - but honestly I think we are looking at next Spring for reduced Quarantine here (in or out of Hotels)
Matej
so yes healthy but not vaccinated dont need to come right?
what a nice segregation!
theResident
yes @Matej: No Vax, no entry or re-entry. I fully support that if it comes to it. Only people exempt should be for valid medical reasons, not through some half baked objection.
Pukey2
marie:
How do you qualify for 'quarantine light'? Japanese nationality?
zichi
Vaccinations should not be compulsory. Documents can be forged.
kurisupisu
Once the Olympics are over or canceled then I will be back for a visit
theFu
Not all vaccines are created equal. 2 have been proven to be significantly more effective against all the current major strains of COVID.
There are 3 goals with vaccination.
a) stay out of hospital; let hospitals concentrate on non-COVID health needs
b) vastly reduce chances of becoming infected
c) if infected, vastly reduce the chance of passing it onto others
In my reading, only the 2 mRNA vaccines are effective against the fast spreading Delta, or is that Beta, COVID variant. That should guide the decision about international travel.
If not vaccinated with 1 of those 2 options, stay home. If unvaccinated, stay home.
Matej
theResidentToday 10:35 am JST
yes @Matej: No Vax, no entry or re-entry. I fully support that if it comes to it. Only people exempt should be for valid medical reasons, not through some half baked objection.
let me disagree with you.
disagree.
its up to free will of each and one if want be vaccinated or not.nothing to discuss more at this point.
by my opinion if gov wants be sure person returning back to Japan is not infected-to do covid test upon arrival at government expenses.if test is negative you are clear to entry without any further limitations.
as simple as is.
we are same citizens on front of law,paying same taxes and have same rights according to japanese constitution.
Addfwyn
@Matej
Of course, every individual has that right, but if they choose to not be vaccinated without a medical reason, they should have to deal with the consequences. Those consequences should include not being able to travel globally during an ongoing global pandemic.
Nobody makes you buy car insurance, but you can't drive a car without insurance, should uninsured drivers be freely allowed on the road even if they choose not to be insured?
You should have every right to refuse vaccination if you so choose, as poor a decision as that would be. However, every business and establishment should also have the right to refuse service (or not) if you make that choice.
louisferdinandc
@marie, @pukey2, all 14-days quarantine (or 11-days or 7-days if the first days were spent at a quarantine hotel) at home for those having tested negative is ‘light’, as everyone is allowed to take walks and do grocery shopping, but requested not to take public transportation and not to come in contact with people other than those they live with. Of course this being Japan the communication about it is only given orally by the quarantine officers, and the pledge we sign doesn’t explicitly allow it nor forbid it (while it does forbid taking public transports).
Having shorter or no quarantine for those vaccinated and having tested negative before departure and on arrival seems pretty reasonable…
theResident
Totally up to personal decision to be vaccinated or not. I fully respect that. No need to discuss if the vaccines are experimental or not.
As for re commencing International Travel - very different.
My opinion is (and feel free to pick holes and debate) assuming we are based in Japan as legal residents.
72 hour testing will remain at point of departure - not a big deal from a civilised country. Its getting cheaper and easier.
Test on arrival. If negative, Those who have have a Japanese Vaccine Passport - 3 days at home. Unvaccinated, 14 days at home. GPS tracked - with home visits by local law enforcement.
Positive - Incarcerated at Covid Hotel - 14 days.
No tourists until at least October 2022 IATA Winter (2022-2023 schedule).
Bradley
I'm all for vaccine passports and businesses being allowed to refuse in person or face to face service to those not vaccinated but It seems as though the Japanese government is more concerned about foreigners being vaccinated than their own people.
theResident
My opinion above - to apply to Citizens and Legal Residents.
Sven Asai
That’s of absolutely no use, as it is only a paper stating anything , but not really representing the physical vaccination or immunization status of the paper’s holder. And of course many of those pieces of paper are falsified, they can buy them for very little money at every third world bazaar, you cannot even check those statements, barcodes or QR codes against the databases in all those countries. Maybe a global blockchain certification would help, but that’s something very far in the future and not even all countries will probably participate in such a project.
theResident
@Sven. We are talking about Vaccine passports here issued here. Seriously mate.
Matej
AddfwynToday 01:06 pm JST
@Matej
Of course, every individual has that right, but if they choose to not be vaccinated without a medical reason, they should have to deal with the consequences. Those consequences should include not being able to travel globally during an ongoing global pandemic.Why?If someone if healthy,feel well and is not infected/covid test as proof/-why that person cant travel freely?
Nobody makes you buy car insurance, but you can't drive a car without insurance, should uninsured drivers be freely allowed on the road even if they choose not to be insured?If you are vaccinated by experimental vaccine,do you have insurance that you will be not infected and will not infect others?I am sure you dont.
You should have every right to refuse vaccination if you so choose, as poor a decision as that would be. However, every business and establishment should also have the right to refuse service (or not) if you make that choice.As client I can also refuse to invest my money in their business,in other words-you want to limit my freedom-i will not pay for your goods /services and will go somewhere else.As simple as is.
theResident
Sure Matej: You are free to do that. And I would be very happy to turn you away with that attitude. From my Border. From my Restaurant. Play by my rules and you are free to come and go as you please.
You see, the vast majority of people are going to feel happier if those around them ARE vaccinated in the future. Fair or unfair will be irrelevant. So, yes, your freedom will be limited. By choice.
Strangerland
Don't want to get vaccinated: OK.
Want to come to places that require you to be allowed to come: Nope.
Expecting us to feel bad: Waste of time.
Johnny Park
Matej: And you can choose to take the vaccine or don't come into the country. It's as simple as is.
It's no burden on Japan whether you come or not. There's still plenty of vaccinated people willing to invest their money into the country. I have feeling most people not vaccinated would probably not have traveled to Japan to begin with.
Bjorn Tomention
If you trust the vaccine enough that you choose to have it then great , you have nothing to fear from some one who hasnt had it, if your dose of holy water works as it should then you will be perfectly fine...........
After all isnt that why you choose to get the vaccine ? Or now it doesnt work, or you unsure , or its still experimental , or it doesnt work like that, or .........................which one is it?
Is it simply that everyone else must comply with what you think it should all be ?
Pukey2
louisferdinandcToday 01:13 pm JST
marie was referring to her friend's stay in the hotel. When I was in the hotel, we were NOT allowed to leave the room for any reason, only just to open the door to grab our meals.
Pukey2
Above:
When I meant hotel, I meant my first 3 days at the airport hotel. After I went home, yes, I did go out for walks, but avoiding other people.
theResident
@Bjorn: You are an intelligent chap. You know what the vaccine is intended to do. Keep us out of hospital predominantly. It is also reducing the risk of transmission, That is going to be a concern for many people. The vast majority of people would rather go into a restaurant/bar etc that requires patrons to be vaccinated than somewhere that doesn't. So, if you are the owner of such an establishment what would you do? I'd want my business back and as many people as possible who feel safe being there.
Commodore Perry
Pukey2Today 04:03 pm JST
When I came back from the States, did not have to stay in hotel; went home.14 day quarantine period. And went food shopping almost everyday. Went to the gym. Convenience stores.
I just did not have 'contact' with the public.
OssanAmerica
Any document can be forged. That alone is not a reason to not make vaccination compulsory (for entering any country).
P. Smith
Worth repeating:
Thanks:
We all appreciate your contribution to keeping everyone safe. JFC.
theResident
@OssanAmerica: No one is saying that vaccination should be compulsory. Just saying that for the next 2-3 years that if you choose not to be vaccinated then certain freedoms may not be afforded to you - in respecting the wishes of the vast majority.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 04:40 pm JST
No problem. If there are statistics on a fully vaccinated, twice tested for Covid person actually being infected, please let me know.
Japan did not ask my tax status when I entered, and I even said to the quarantine people--Why don't you ask if we are vaccinated? And, I am vaccinated, don't you want to retain that information?
As mentioned, I did not have contact with the public, so I just went out and about and had a good time.
I mean, if I were a far left extremist I would have preferred to stay home and watch CNN all day, right?
vic.M
And in the mean time, there are many thousands of vaccine deaths and many thousands of vaccine injuries around the world which statistics can be found on official government sites. Are people blind ? It is amazing that you can give this information to people and they still can't wait to get jabbed with an experimental " so called Vaccine "
zichi
Proof of vaccination on exit and entry plus negative test equals no quarantine. No vaccination on exit and entry equals tests plus quarantine.
Vaccinated people can still carry the virus.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 04:57 pm JST
Not when I came back in June.
Would a Covid test show positive in that case?
zichi
yes, you even laid claim to being the first poster to be fully vaccinated.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 05:06 pm JST
I was; my point is, I still was required to quarantine.
GdTokyo
Put me in the "no proof of vaccination = no entry camp" for all non-citizens and permanent residents.
One can choose not to get vaccinated. In doing so, one gives up the privilege of being granted entry. This would exclude PR and Citizens as they have the right to enter the country.
GdTokyo
Same goes for attending a concert, a sporting event basically any sort of normal life. This is the way the world is moving until these knuckle draggers get vaccinated or die off.
ShinkansenCaboose
Am so glad we need no passport for traveling in Japan. Me and my best friend, my wife have been traveling all over Japan and we are sort of train geeks, so life has been good. All these Kanko trains are empty.
I get my second shot on Sunday. She being too young cannot even get her first because you need a ridiculous registration form from the local City. So backward. Bring us an American drug store to let us get shots with no questions asked.
englisc aspyrgend
Does this apply to Olympic freeloaders?
louisferdinandc
@pukey2 yes yes, I am assuming Marie’s friend was spending the normal quarantine in a hotel because of the travel restrictions within Japan, as many people not living in Tokyo spend those 14 days in the area before being able to go back home (especially if sponsored by their company).
If Marie’s friend was going out during the compulsory 3-days or 6-days hotel quarantine on arrival because of coming back from a ‘variant’ country, then I would be sincerely shocked and outraged, because the closest thing to a human I have seen in my 90h was the chicken in the bento. Although it’s true there wasn’t a single Japanese returnee among those locked in my hotel, despite obviously being in the same flight…
Jsapc
Naah, there aren't.