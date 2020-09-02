Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, Taiwan to reopen borders for long-term residents from Sept 8

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and Taiwan have agreed to reopen their borders for newly arriving expatriates and other long-term residents from Sept 8, easing restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Japan has also agreed with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar to resume travel for long-term residents from Sept 8, provided they take precautionary measures against the virus including a 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival, it said.

The four countries and Taiwan are among 16 economies with which Japan has launched talks to gradually ease restrictions for long-term residents such as expatriates and those on short-term business trips.

"Japan hopes to both prevent the spread the coronavirus and recover business activities," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

"Through the easing of (restrictions and activities by) foreign companies in Japan are expected to recover, while reciprocal investment (projects) that have been stalled (by the pandemic) will be promoted," Motegi said.

Japan currently denies in principle the entry of foreign nationals who have recently been to any of 159 countries and regions, including the United States, China and all of Europe.

Motegi travelled to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar in August and agreed to restart travel for long-term expatriates as early as September.

The resumption process for long-term residents has already started for those from Thailand and Vietnam.

Motegi said as Japan puts economic recovery as its foremost priority, it will adopt a policy to start the resumption of travel first with expatriates and other long-term residents, followed by those on short-term business trips.

Japan will then seek to reopen borders for foreign students and finally to tourists, he said.

Foreigners with resident status in Japan were allowed back into the country from Tuesday following calls from the expatriate community that the ban was discriminatory.

However, they must take a polymerase chain reaction test up to 72 hours before departing for Japan and self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo