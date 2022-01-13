Japan to begin COVID booster shots for general public sooner than scheduled

COVID-19 booster shots for Japan's general public will start sooner than initially scheduled amid a surge of new cases driven by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the health minister said Thursday.
The government will shorten by one month the interval between the second and third vaccination shots for people aged 18 to 64 from the current eight months, and by one month for those over 64 to six months in principle, Shigeyuki Goto told reporters.
The change is likely to present municipal governments, which are responsible for carrying out the inoculation drive, with the daunting task of executing it, however, including sending out vaccine tickets to residents in a timely manner.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on a TV program on Thursday that the government will strive to shorten the booster shot interval for people aged 18 to 64 by another month to six months, if at all possible.
While protection against the virus is likely to fade over time, three doses of mRNA vaccines would provide immunity against Omicron, according to researchers and vaccine makers.
The highly mutated new variant has become the dominant strain in the United States and elsewhere after it was reported by South Africa last November.
The capital Tokyo reported 3,124 new infections Thursday, topping the 3,000 mark for the first time in more than four months, with the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases standing at about 1,500, according to the metropolitan government.
It projects that the seven-day average will surge to 9,576 daily in a week if cases increase at the current pace.
In response to the recent spike in infections, the interval for the third dose for health care workers and the elderly in nursing homes was shortened last month to six months, with others aged 65 and older becoming able to receive their booster shots with a seven-month interval from February.
Kishida later indicated that the government would further shorten the vaccination intervals, prompting the health ministry to study the possibility of starting booster shots for the general population sooner.
Japan has also increased the capacity of hospital admissions to 37,000 COVID-19 patients, up 30 percent from the level when the country was hit by the worst of the fifth wave of the pandemic.© KYODO
theResident
Excellent news. Let's just get on with it. Arms please!
didou
Omicron wave could be over well before the vaccine booster, which will not prevent any infection
klausdorth
So, 6 months after the last jab .... way to much time!
Other countries recommend 3 months (at the most) after the last jab.
Once again Japan is way behind.
TokyoJoe
Not an antivaxxer as I am 'fully vaccinated', or at least was told so when I received my second jab last year. But I don't believe this anymore, either you will be onto 4th, 5th and 6th boosters soon or a new variant will emerge and we start the process again.
Also what does 'immunity' mean, everyone on here has a different understanding of what these vaccines are supposed to do.
JeffLee
Hurry up, hurry up!
MarkX
Why do we need to make and send out these damn coupons! Can they not just set up a database of all citizens, when they get vaccinated put a check beside their name. Other countries are just letting their people get the jab without such a convoluted system. but TIJ!
Kinjiro_Aki
The vaccine gives you the best chance of not dying from any of the strains of covid.
Monty
According latest information, the booster shot loses his effectiveness already after 10 weeks.
So I am thinking to skip booster 1, 2, 3, 4 and resume with Booster Number 5.
Until then, I will survive with masks and social distance.
V.M.
I won't be taking any more "boosters". If two jabs are not enough, then let it be. Going along with this madness means you will have to take a new booster every few months, which is not something i'm willing to do.
Now the mods will delete this comment under the pretence that it's "off topic". Which is an abbreviation for "that's against my own opinion though".
TokyoJoe
So this article is misinformed when it said 'immunity'? What you described isn't immunity.
Space Cochonne
I think we had the same news one month ago and it was already pointed out it was not an acceleration but more getting back to the norm as actually many countries are already more on a 4-6 months booster shoot.
In any case this acceleration has been pretty slow, close to 8 months after second shoot in Kawasaki and still waiting for any contact, voucher etc…
Mr Kipling
Symptoms are noticeably less severe for those with 3 doses and more severe for those with zero. If you are young, fit and healthy most likely omicron won't be too bad anyway. The "booster" should be given to the vulnerable. I say should be but the government have had a two month period in which they should have already done this. As someone above pointed out, the omicron variant will have mostly passed before the needle go in the arms.
spinningplates
*''Also what does 'immunity' mean, everyone on here has a different understanding of what these vaccines are supposed to do.''*
Haha, I would suggest the LAST place you want to come for information and understanding on just about anything is HERE!