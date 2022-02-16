Japan to cut 7-day quarantine period for those entering country to 3 days

Japan is considering shortening the quarantine period for those entering the country from the current seven days to three, as part of its eased COVID-19 border controls, government sources said Wednesday.
Starting in March, the government is also planning to raise the limit on the number of new entrants to 5,000 a day from the current 3,500, according to the sources. It is expected to accept foreign nationals wishing to enter Japan for non-tourism purposes within that daily limit.
The head of a COVID-19 advisory panel for the health ministry, Takaji Wakita, said Wednesday the recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan likely "peaked" in early February even though caution is still warranted.
Japan's border controls have come under international criticism from companies to students for being too stringent as they include an entry ban on nonresident foreign nationals imposed since late November until the end of February.
Since then, only a very limited number of foreign nationals have been allowed entry as exceptions.
But Japanese government officials have lately been discussing how much the restrictions, initially designed to keep the inflow of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to a minimum, can be relaxed.
If the envisaged change is made, self-quarantine at home or other accommodation facilities will end after people test negative for COVID-19 on the third day, the sources said.
The government may scrap the quarantine period altogether on condition that new entrants can satisfy the requirements, including having been vaccinated three times, according to the sources.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce details on Thursday.
"We are considering how to ease the border control measures by taking into account scientific evidence that has become available regarding the Omicron strain and the changing infection situations at home and abroad," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press briefing.
Some 150,000 foreign students who hold Japan visas were unable to enter the country by the end of last year due to its COVID-19 border controls, according to the government.
The health ministry advisory panel led by infectious disease expert Wakita assessed the infection trend on Wednesday, with data showing a week-on-week fall in the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in most age brackets.
But Wakita warned of a rebound unless infection numbers fall further.
"The health care system in many parts of the country is expected to remain under strain and the occupancy rate of hospital beds for patients with severe symptoms will likely go up," he said.
Currently, over two-thirds of Japan's 47 prefectures are under a quasi-state of emergency that allows their governors to request that restaurants and bars cut business hours and stop serving alcohol.
Among the 21 prefectures where the anti-virus curbs are set to end Sunday, 15 including Osaka and Fukuoka are seeking an extension, while Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Yamagata want the steps to expire as scheduled.© KYODO
kurisupisu
Omicron is all over Japan.
The measures taken, failed miserably!
TokyoJoe
These are two very different thing, being stuck in a 1 tatami mouldy hotel with the same bento three times a day or going home and staying home for three days. So which is it?.
wayan Ubud
"shortening the quarantine period" , Yippee, great news, Can finally head home and return with relative ease
nakanoguy01
the border controls have done nothing to stop or slow the spread of the omicron variant in japan. it just feeds into the narrative that japan is a xenophobic country.
Barry
Does this set of politicians think that everyone is as stupid as they are? They make an announcement that they are allowing more people into the country this equates to 50 people each day. It also calculates to 150,000 students who say they cannot enter Japan because of the restrictions. in turn those who I wanted to enter Japan to see family will have to wait even longer.
It should also be questioned as to why there is a quarantine period at all if people are fully vaccinated, The three days they speak about holds no weight in the medical field, it is a figure that is plucked out of the air of some ridiculous politician in Japan.
As Japan is now one of the worst countries in the world for omicron you have to wonder what they have to fear.
It is nothing new prime minister that is needed in Japan but a whole new structure of government. What is in place now not only fails the people it fails the country also. It would be beneficial to them if they were to peer on national television and apologise to everyone within the country for the failure that they have overseen with regard to this virus. They have destroyed families destroyed careers and destroyed business in some ridiculous hope that the virus would not enter Japan.