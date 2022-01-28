Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A truck with a public awareness notice on the Omicron coronavirus variant moves though a busy shopping area in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan to cut quarantine days for COVID close contacts to 7 from 10

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will further shorten the quarantine period to seven days from the current 10 for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The new policy was announced as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly, making it increasingly difficult to maintain social and economic activities.

As for essential workers such as medical staff, police officers and child care and nursing care workers, the period will be reduced from the current six days to five days by using a combination of two COVID-19 tests, Kishida said.

He told reporters the decision was made in light of "expert opinions and new scientific evidence," noting also that Japan needs to strike a balance between curbing infections and maintaining functions in society.

The health ministry said the 10-day self-isolation required for people entering Japan will also be reduced to seven days starting Saturday.

On Jan 14, the government reduced the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, but the business community among others was calling for it to be shortened further by taking into account the new variant's characteristics.

Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases has said based on its analysis that the risk of developing symptoms from Omicron is less than 1 percent on the 10th day after coming into contact with the strain, compared with 5 percent on the seventh day.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Welcomed news, especially

The health ministry said the 10-day self-isolation required for people entering Japan will also be reduced to seven days starting Saturday

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Always several steps behind but good decision.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

the decision was made in light of "expert opinions and new scientific evidence,"

Finally they listen to science? Well it's because Kishida were pressed to explain his decision during parliamentary hearing session.

https://news.tv-asahi.co.jp/news_society/articles/000242774.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Notice that vaccination has no legal bearing in Japan.

All laws regarding Covid are regardless of vaccination status.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

that virus is so damned tricky.... keeps mutating its 'best before' date.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog