COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
People wait at a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Gov't to give ¥200,000 in cash to each household in need

14 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to give 200,000 yen in cash to each household struggling with falling incomes amid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

About 10 million households in Japan are expected to qualify for the special assistance, one of the key pillars of an emergency economic package that the government plans to finish drawing up possibly next Tuesday.

The cash program will be funded by a supplementary budget for this fiscal year that the government wants to pass in the Diet before the Golden Week holiday starts at the end of the month.

14 Comments
Good to hear. I'm happy to see that this time, it's a bigger payout and, even though it makes things more complicated to process, the money is going to those who need it, rather than to everyone.

I don't need it. Many do. Best of luck to us all.

Just what is the criteria to be 'in need?'

How do you qualify? My husband is self employed and we are struggling. That amount won’t last long though.

Who determines who is in need? And if you are deemed to not be in need now, will you receive it later? This is breaking news, so I honestly don't know, but my guess is that the devil will be in the details.

Better than two cotton masks.

How do I apply? I'm in the tourism industry and free lancing. Meaning that I've lost all my guiding jobs this year. Even looking at ALT jobs again or work at a lowly eikaiwa. I fell hard.

Just what is the criteria to be 'in need?'

Exactly. Anyway, hope that those who need it get it sharpish.

More details in Japanese news

https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/politics/20200403-OYT1T50023/

In short term I agree govt. to support the citizen as much as I know this pandemic is still proliferating all around, but for how long? Health and hygiene instructions would be much clear, as most media saying don't touch this or that like as door knobs, wash hands anytime going out or coming back home, wear mask, avoid cluster, etc.. I rather think to be careful of cash bills/coins from people to people, and public toilets to be disinfected every time when it is used by every individual, to understand how to do it. Things essential for life is money and better ways of instructions to people be less affected by this pandemic virus.

The criteria will be steep! Probably those who lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the outbreak and life in a household with no other source of income!

@Garthgoyle...are you a Japanese? This assistance will only be given to Japanese nationals ( foreign passport holders are not eligible )!

I hope they are not expecting people to flock to the remainng surviving restaurants and retail outlets to shop. This money is just going to be used to but food, which could be a good thing.

But I wonder if it will arrive in time for thos who are struggling are the ones that need this help, NOW.

Even looking at ALT jobs again or work at a lowly eikaiwa

I wish you luck, but you know schools are closed, and at the eikaiwa I work at numbers are way down, so much so that I doubt there'll be any work for me either soon.

Credit where it's due, this is at least a more useful idea than Abe's 2 mask bonanza.

In fact I would 'urge' the Government to cancel the mask distribution and put that budget towards this program.

@Alexandre..."but for how long?"

Until it's safe for affected workers to get their jobs back. There is plenty of money to spare in Government coffers.

It's great news, but it will unfortunately lead to more popularity for Abe and a possible re-election next year.

@Garthgoyle...are you a Japanese? This assistance will only be given to Japanese nationals ( foreign passport holders are not eligible )!

Is this correct?

Garthgoyle...are you a Japanese? This assistance will only be given to Japanese nationals ( foreign passport holders are not eligible )!

If that's the case, then I don't want to pay for taxes no more.

In addition to the two reusable cotton masks per an entire family, we can now expect cash as well? Wow! We can buy more masks!

