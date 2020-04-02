Gov't to give ¥200,000 in cash to each household in need

The Japanese government has decided to give 200,000 yen in cash to each household struggling with falling incomes amid the spread of the new coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

About 10 million households in Japan are expected to qualify for the special assistance, one of the key pillars of an emergency economic package that the government plans to finish drawing up possibly next Tuesday.

The cash program will be funded by a supplementary budget for this fiscal year that the government wants to pass in the Diet before the Golden Week holiday starts at the end of the month.

