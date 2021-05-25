Japan to impose 10-day quarantine on travelers from India, 5 other countries

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will extend the quarantine period for travelers who have recently been to India and five other South Asian countries from six days to 10 days amid growing concerns over the India variant of the coronavirus.
The measure, which also applies to Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is set to take effect Friday.
Travelers who have been to any of these areas within 14 days of arriving in Japan will be required to stay in a designated facility for the mandatory 10 days, during which they will be tested for the coronavirus three times.
As Japan has already banned the entry of foreign nationals, including those with resident status, who have been to those countries within the past two weeks, except under special circumstances, the measure primarily effects Japanese citizens.
The government also said it will newly impose a three-day quarantine period on travelers who have recently been to Kazakhstan and Tunisia, with a coronavirus test on the final day.
"There is a strong feeling of unease among the Japanese people regarding coronavirus variants, so we have decided to further tighten border controls in order to protect their health and lives," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.© KYODO
jiji Xx
10-day quarantine, 3-day, sometimes 5-day, and of course the old favourite, 14-day..... I guess Covid discriminates in favour of some, and against others, depending on geographical location?
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Pathetic
letsberealistic
10 days is not enough. NZ and Australia have a minimum of 14 and this can and often is extended.
Vreth
The virus can be transmitted for 14 days right? Man they really don't care at all do they.
didou
The article is not clear.
It is 10 days mandatory in a designated location/hotel. Then there is still the quarantine days to complete the 14 days quaratine, ie additional 4 days, to be spend in a hotel or at home
Reckless
Sounds like this applied to Japanese nationals as well.
robert maes
Anyway, everyone can just walk in and out of their hotels as they please. No control at all.
and it is open door for anyone around the games, from any country.
as from July one i am at the seaside far away from Tokyo. If the Games are cancelled it will be a nice break.
Waywardnihon
I wonder how Japanese people will feel in the future when the Tokyo variant is the new scary strain circulating. While it make sense to be wary of travel from areas with emergent strains, the complete failure to contain and trace the virus domestically, combined with repeated xenophobic rhetoric and botched vaccine program, is certainly setting this up to happen.