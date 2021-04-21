Gov't to impose COVID-19 state of emergency soon in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo

The government plans to impose a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures soon, as a surge in severe cases chokes the areas' health care systems, according to government sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet later Wednesday with relevant ministers including health chief Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the country's coronavirus response, to discuss what would be the third emergency declaration over the pandemic.

The development comes a day after the Osaka prefectural government asked the central government to issue such a declaration. The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to make a similar request in a matter of days, while Hyogo Prefecture is expected to make a decision to do so at its task force meeting Wednesday.

"Considering the request by Osaka Prefecture, we would like to swiftly reach a conclusion after thoroughly assessing the situation and studying the contents of the measures," Suga said at a Diet session the same day.

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura is seeking the temporary closure of major amusement and commercial facilities, in addition to current measures including asking establishments serving food and drinks to shorten business hours.

Nishimura described the situation in Osaka as "extremely severe," saying at a parliamentary committee, "We have to implement stronger measures in a concentrated manner."

Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who chairs a government subcommittee on virus countermeasures, said at a separate Diet committee that an emergency must be declared "as soon as possible, taking into account the virus variants."

According to an analysis by a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry panel of experts, more contagious coronavirus variants account for about 80 percent of infections in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures in western Japan and a rapidly growing share of cases in Tokyo as well.

Despite taking stricter virus measures under quasi-emergency steps in place since April 5, the seven-day rolling average of infections through Tuesday rose to a record 453.3 per day in Hyogo, with the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climbing to a record 689, according to the Hyogo prefectural government.

Hyogo Gov Toshizo Ido earlier said the current measures, including asking restaurants in Kobe to close by 8 p.m., have not achieved sufficient results.

The prefecture alone cannot provide enough financial support to businesses complying with suspension requests under a state of emergency, Ido said, suggesting the local government will carefully select targeted businesses and request central government assistance.

Touching on the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Hyogo, Suga has said he will draw a conclusion after examining the situation there.

The latest emergency declaration would come just three months before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

However, Suga has said a fresh declaration would not affect the hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics, reiterating that the government will continue efforts to stage a safe and secure games.

Once an emergency is declared, Yoshimura intends to cancel or postpone basically all events in Osaka Prefecture and ask companies again to implement telework, among other measures.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike is eying requesting leisure facilities among other sectors to temporarily cease operations from April 29 until May 9.

