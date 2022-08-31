Japan to increase entry cap on arrivals to 50,000 from Sept 7

A notice about COVID-19 safety measures is pictured next to closed doors at a departure hall of Narita international airport.

Japan will raise its daily entry cap on arrivals to 50,000 from the current 20,000 from Sept 7 in a further easing of strict COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

With the country lagging behind other major economies in opening its doors to inbound tourism, foreign tourists will no longer need to travel on tours with a guide, Kishida said.

"We have seen international exchanges gaining traction in various parts of the world. We are raising the daily cap on new arrivals to 50,000 from Sept 7 to join the trend and make sure the benefits of the weak yen are felt," Kishida told a press conference.

"To make the entry of people as smooth as other Group of Seven nations, we will further ease our border control measures by taking into account the infection situation at home and abroad, the needs of travelers and border measures taken by other nations," Kishida said. He did not elaborate when such easing may come.

Japan effectively shut its doors to non-resident foreign nationals, drawing criticism that the move was too strict, but it has been gradually easing the steps recently as vaccinations have progressed.

Starting on Sept 7, incoming travelers who have been vaccinated at least three times will no longer need to show proof of a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result, with the government changing the existing requirement to take tests within 72 hours of departure.

Kishida has been working remotely at his official residence since testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He returned to work at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

During the press conference, Kishida said the government will bring forward from October the start of inoculations against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Government sources have said shots will be distributed starting at the end of September.

Japan is still battling its seventh wave of coronavirus infections but Kishida has been seeking to keep the economy going. Despite record-high infection numbers, no antivirus restrictions have been put in place.

© KYODO