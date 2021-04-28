Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to introduce 'vaccine passports' for international travel

TOKYO

Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.

The passports are expected to be in the form of a smartphone app, with travelers scanning QR codes at airports before boarding flights or when entering the country.

The government is moving forward with the plan in the hope of resuming business travel that has virtually stopped during the pandemic, joining the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China.

"Other countries are doing it, so Japan will have to consider it too," Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said in a parliamentary session Wednesday.

Kono had previously voiced concern that requiring certification of vaccination could lead to discrimination against people unable or unwilling to receive shots due to potential allergic reactions or side effects.

To allay such worries, the passports will also list negative results from polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests, the sources said. It is not expected that the scheme will be used domestically, for example to regulate entry into restaurants or sports events.

The app will link with the Vaccination Record System, a government database of people who have received shots. It will likely be based on CommonPass, an app developed with the involvement of the World Economic Forum.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Foreign Ministry will play a central role in working out the details of the plan, the sources said.

Keidanren, the country's biggest business lobby, called on the government on Monday to consider introducing vaccine passports, pointing to the EU's plans to launch its "Digital Green Pass" in June to allow foreign tourists to visit during the summer holidays.

Japan currently only allows entry to citizens and foreign residents as well as foreigners with "special exceptional circumstances," and they must submit negative results for coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Roughly 2.3 million people in Japan had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, mostly health care workers. That is less than 2 percent of the population, far lower than countries with much faster rollouts such as Israel, Britain and the United States.

Fewer than 1 million people had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, currently the only one approved for use in Japan.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

So, will we international students finally be able to enter japan (after one year)? What are your sensations from Japan?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

requiring certification of vaccination could lead to discrimination against people unable or unwilling to receive shots

As well as those who do not have a smartphone, including kids, elderly, the poor, and Luddites like me.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So, will we international students finally be able to enter japan (after one year)? What are your sensations from Japan?

Many international "students" are from places where the virus is out of control, so hopefully the answer is 'no'.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The passports are expected to be in the form of a smartphone app

And for those like myself without a smartphone?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

vaccine passports..why so dramatic ? I get it if some flights, counties, insist on people getting a negative test, but maybe other flights and countries could care less. Just sounds like some horrible dystopian idea to me, governments closing in, lurching over us a little more

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And for those like myself without a smartphone?

You will have the option to receive a hard copy of the passport sent by carrier pigeon, or fax.

Youll then be required to take the hard copy to the city office to have it officially hankoed and attached to a copy of your jyuminho.

...So maybe time to consider getting a smartphone.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And for those like myself without a smartphone?

I guess if you want to travel, then you or your employer need to buy one. The cost should be a fraction of the airfare.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The vaccine passport issue isn’t as simple as people may believe. Japan needs to vaccinate it’s population first. Will they recognise vaccines given in other countries, or vaccines not used it Japan? Will my UK administered Astra Zeneca vaccines be accepted? Japan has refused to licence the AZ vaccine, so it may not accept people who have been vaccinated with it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

What are your sensations from Japan?

I would imagine its unlikely to start allowing fully vaccinated people to enter until after the Olympic finish. (Paralympic end in early September).

I would also imagine that Japan will only allow people vaccinated with a vaccine that is approved by Japan (the EU is planning to do this with tourists from the US this summer). Only the Pfizer one is approved right now, and the Moderna one is probably next. Its unlikely the Chinese or Russian vaccines will ever be approved in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Have to laugh! It seems somewhat premature to be talking about vaccine passports when practically none of us are anywhere near getting vaccinated!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

