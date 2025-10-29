Japan to keep importing Russian LNG, Takaichi tells Trump

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump during their first summit on Tuesday that Japan intends to keep importing Russian liquefied natural gas for the time being, a Japanese government source said Wednesday.
The United States had been urging Japan to end Russian energy imports to reinforce sanctions on Moscow over its full-scale war against Ukraine that began in 2022.
At the meeting with Trump in Tokyo, Takaichi, who took office on Oct 21, stressed the necessity of buying Russian-produced LNG, citing the risk of domestic power shortages if imports were stopped , the source said.
In 2024, Russian LNG accounted for 8.6 percent of Japan's total imports of the energy source, which is mainly used for thermal power generation and city gas.
The gas comes from the Sakhalin 2 energy project in the Russian Far East, in which two Japanese firms continue to hold stakes even after British oil major Shell PLC withdrew following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Tokyo has faced criticism that payments for Russian LNG help fund Moscow's war effort, while the European Union is set to fully suspend such purchases by the end of 2026.
Takaichi, a staunch conservative, is known for sharing hawkish views on diplomacy and security with Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.
Abe, who pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, met him 27 times during his tenure through 2020 in a bid to resolve a territorial dispute but made no progress.
Takaichi has inherited the same unresolved issue over the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido -- known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia -- which continues to prevent the signing of a postwar peace treaty.© KYODO
67 Comments
sakurasuki
Cheap energy source! Make Japan Great Again.
JJE
This is something. The first pang in the special relationship. Tokyo imports oil from Russia too, amongst other things, but they don't advertise that with big neon signs do they.
Spoiler Alert - the Kuril Islands were resolved in Feb of 1945 with the signing at Yalta, Crimea, located precisely in Russia (having never moved) - case closed.
Zeram1
Ukrainian blood on the hands of the LDP…if it’s good enough for Modi and India, then it must be acceptable, eh?
Mr Kipling
Spoiler alert, the EU spends more on Russian oil and gas than they spend on aid to Ukraine. Paying extra to import oil from Russia via India only hurts European consumers not Russia. The latest "sanctions" on Russia's two biggest oil producers had exclusions for joint projects with US companies which some may find a little hypocritical.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Disgraceful. Japan never ends up on the right side of history.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No spoiler because fake news. The Kuril Islands will never be resolved until russia pays compensation and admits wrongdoing.
MarkX
I know it would be better if Japan could stop importing LNG from Russia, but it is not like you can just throw a switch and move on to a different importer. And you know that in this current situation anyone willing to sell a lot of LNG would do so at a astronomically high price really putting the screws on Japan!
isabelle
Of course, the Kurils didn't include the Northern Territories, which the Soviets stole after Japan had surrendered.
This was despite the allies stating that any territorial changes were to be negotiated between the Soviet Union and Japan in a peace settlement (which never happened).
Russia stole the Northern Territories.
Of course, Crimea was part of the Soviet Union. This ceased to exist, and Crimea then became part of Ukraine, as it remains today.
Sadly, Russia is currently illegally occupying Crimea.
Spoiler Alert - these are two very clear cases of theft by Russia.
JJE
No wrongdoing. The relevant document is dated and signed by the Big Three.
Crucially, point three unambiguously reads "The Kuril islands shall be handed over to the Soviet Union."
Regardless, they left out the quote of the current PM of Japan who explained this decision by indicating "it would only make China and Russia happy". Make of it what you will.
Wick's pencil
Great news. Finally a sign of independence, albeit small.
kurisupisu
Russia always seen as the evil empire yet , here it is selling resources to Japan?
Is Japan still technically not at peace with Russia?
Still, this should not get in the way energy security-the new PM and the Japanese business understand this
Several years a Russian delegation of several resource led concerns met with the Japanese to discuss increased energy exports, partnerships and ventures.
Time for Japan to move forward instead of importing oil and gas from far off places.
quercetum
Case closed? More like case ignored. The islands aren’t coming back. The energy bills are. And Japan better figure out how to power its future without clinging to the past.
Japan, once the industrial juggernaut of the Pacific, now finds itself in the awkward position of needing energy from the very country that took its northern rocks. It’s like asking the guy who stole your bike if you can borrow his car.
Fos
The first act of logic and rational of premier Takaichi since she climbed to power.
Russian oil is cheaper than US LNG shale gas and much cleaner and sustainable compared to the Louisiana and Texas counterparts, something the legacy media is somehow scared of reporting
quercetum
There is a banner on a bureaucratic building in Kasumigaseki that says “Get back the Northern Territories.” It is old looking and has not been replaced. The world moves on.
While Japan dithers, China’s building hypersonic missiles and quantum computers. Russia’s drilling, dealing, and flexing. And Japan? Still politely waiting for the Kurils to come home like a lost cat.
changamangaliay
Why this double standards, allowing some countries to use Russian oil while putting pressure/tarrif on other countries like india and China for using Russian oil
marc laden
The loons wants to portray that Trump failed..... Their ultimate goal... But Trump and Sanae decided it with a purpose. Loons never know that.
orange genius
when common sense prevails.
I wish Japan will not follow EU steps.
btw Japan importing russian oil too/some direct,some via brokers/.also flour/yes almosr all of bread you eat in Japan is made from russian origin flour/.
good luck Sanae.
next step direct talk with Russia about final peace agreement.than remove useless antirussian sanctions which are harmful for japanese economy.
one step at the time.go for it.
Aly Rustom
Lets see how long the honeymoon lasts between these 2. Abe was a polished a$$ kisser and did so continuously. If Sanae starts to get assertive she can find herself in hot water with Trump real quick
okinawarides
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 07:19 am JST Disgraceful. Japan never ends up on the right side of history.
Disgraceful when anti Trump US crowd selfishly don't care about Japanese taxpayers and think they should suffer even more than they have.
okinawarides
Good to see Takaichi holding her ground and looking after Japan's interest instead of western geopolitical goals first. Japan needs cheap gas. I'm not her biggest fan but so far in her one week as PM she has done quite well with Trump.
orange genius
Good to see Takaichi holding her ground and looking after Japan's interest instead of western geopolitical goals first. Japan needs cheap gas. I'm not her biggest fan but so far in her one week as PM she has done quite well with Trump.
Correct.Japan with almost no oil and gas resources depends heavily on import and for japanese economy big factor is buying price of these commodities.Just use your common sense.
Ryokai
Maybe Australia can import Russian LNG as well, it would certainly be cheaper than our domestically produced gas.
OssanAmerica
Fact Alert- The Southern Kuriles dispute is far from over. The USSR/Russia had no rights under the Cairo or Potsdam declarations to take any Japanese territory that ws not taken by war. These islands became Japanese by treaty with Russi in 1855. The USSR did not even attend the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty. The US, UK and European Parliamet consider them Japanese Islands under Russian occupation.
TokyoLiving
Excellent, excellent!!!!!!..
Well done Lady Takaichi!!!..
This is what Japan needs, self determination, choosing the best options for the country, not for other countries at the other side of the Pacific..
Please Japan, improve relationships with China and Russia, that is the future..
Be on the winners side..
Wake up Japan!!!..
ian
After buttering him up lol
bass4funk
That relationship will never change.
It will never ever be on the same level as with the U.S..
They are
Now they have.
ian
And EU never faced criticism?
JJE
Zoom out here for a second and obviously Tokyo isn't keen to replicate the actions of Germany, which is in industrial decline. The latter cut themselves off from relatively cheap and abundant Russian energy, the competitive advantage they enjoyed for decades now transferred to China and others. The former would be silly to go down that path.
Fos
Commercially and economically, buying US LNG is a disaster choice, for Europe, India, any country which has some logic.
Everyone who understands a bit about environmental risks knows that substituting Russian gas with American LNG will not only fail to ensure energy security; it will also threaten longer-term climate goals.
A recent study attributed a decade of growth in global atmospheric methane emissions to the fracking boom in the United States. It concluded that shale-gas production in North America may be responsible for "over half of all of the increased emissions from fossil fuels globally" in the previous decade.
OssanAmerica
You need to study the subject more. Ask yourself if what you say is true, then why does the U.S. not accept Russian sovereignty over these four islands?
That's because the U.S. and other Allied powers never considered these 4 islands, which had been part of and administered by Japan since 1855 to be part of the "Kuriles".
The Allies considered the "Kuriles" to be the islands north of them that were taken by Japan from Russin in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904/05.
In the Yalta Agreement the term "Kurile islands" was never defined, leadinng to two completely different interpretations.
Evidence of the U.S. position is clear.
US Army Map Service 1944/45 – Classified maps show the “Kurile Islands” beginning north of Etorofu, consistent with Japan’s pre-1945 geographic definition.
US Navy Hydrographic Office 1944 – “Sakhalin and Kurile Islands” chart excludes Kunashiri and Etorofu.
US Stare Dept ocument 1945 - “Policy Paper on Territorial Clauses of the Japanese Surrender” distinguishes between “the Kurile Islands” and “the islands adjacent to Hokkaido.”
The U.S. Position has remained consistent since the end of WWII.
In 1956 during peace-treaty negotiations, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles stated;
In 1951 US Senate Treaty Hearings- When the San Francisco Peace Treaty was debated, U.S. officials clarified that Japan would renounce “the Kurile Islands” but that definition did not include Etorofu and Kunashiri.
— See: Senate Hearings on the Treaty of Peace with Japan, 82nd Congress, 2nd Session, 1952.
John Foter Dulles drafts of the 1951 Pece Treaty - Early treaty drafts circulated by Dulles labeled the “Kurile Islands” as those north of Etorofu, and treated the Northern Territories as inherent Japanese territory that was illegally occupied by the USSR.
So any claim that Russia/USSR had any rights to the four Southern Kurile Islands under any WWII Allied agreements, documents or declarations is untrue.
JJE
Moscow doesn't need Washington's permission slip to enforce a signed agreement.
The term "northern territories" is a post-war construct to support revisionism.
HopeSpringsEternal
Entire world and Japan need energy, especially clean energy like LNG, especially now that the demand for electricity is experiencing an AI 'secular' boom.
Diversification of energy sources needed to maintain properly functioning economy. World economy, including China, India, Japan, EU and others continue to require Russian energy to make economic growth possible
Given growing 'debt' loads in Japan and elsewhere, economic growth that requires energy critically needed
masugomi
Perhaps the US could provide at same prices?
itsonlyrocknroll
The purchases of LNG from Russia, bottom-line, is financing war criminal Putin genocidal atrocities, the consequences are inescapable for Ukraine, its people.
Pretty please, no excuses can justify importing Russian LNG.
HopeSpringsEternal
Russia has lots of global support, many countries very sympathetic to complexity of Ukraine, this internal conflict that began in 2014, millions of Russian speaking Ukrainians seeking to separate from Ukraine, that they've achieved legally as they're now Russian citizens
Given above, many countries continue to buy energy from Russia, preferring not to take a position on Ukraine, as it's a matter unrelated to their domestic energy needs.
World needs more energy to keep prices low, reduce inflation, promote economic growth, maintain stability, especially countries that cannot afford expensive energy and this includes Japan, why Russian LNG continues.
Azzprin
Pootin will never give up those Japanese islands.
He invaded Crimea in 2014 to take what he claimed was russian land.
Now he is fighting Ukraine to take more of their land from them.
There is no way while he is alive, he will hand them back.
Cephus
"Disgraceful. Japan never ends up on the right side of history."
History is still being written thus, it's too early to make that judgement.
Donald Taylor
Japan chooses to side with evil. Period. No way Japan can dance around choosing this Evil.
Cephus
Once the joint venture in Alaska is completed and fully functioning. Nippon will be self reliant with affordable clean energy.
okinawarides
"Japan chooses to side with evil. Period. No way Japan can dance around choosing this Evil."
Don't forget to let EU know too - EU has seen some member states increase Russian energy imports in 2025, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, France, the Netherlands, and Portugal were among the countries with notable year-on-year increases, spending over €11 billion on Russian energy in the first eight months of 2025.
Cephus
"Japan chooses to side with evil. Period. No way Japan can dance around choosing this Evil."
And how did you reach to that conclusion for what is "evil" and what is good?
huberts2
I have tried to explain that Japan is a very large seller of purchased LNG but the post is denied.
huberts2
It is well known Japan sells a very high proportion of the gas it buys.
An AI search tells me this - "Japan's LNG Handling and Resale Volume
Japanese companies handle a substantial volume of LNG, and a significant portion is increasingly being resold to third-party countries.
Total Volume Handled: Japanese companies have consistently handled over 100 million tonnes (MT) of LNG annually since at least fiscal year (FY) 2019. In FY2023, this volume was 103.13 MT.
Domestic Consumption: Japan's domestic demand for LNG has been declining. In FY2023, imports for domestic consumption were 64.89 MT.
Resales (External Trade): The volume of LNG resold to third countries ("external trade") has been rising sharply.
In FY2023, resales reached a record high of 38.25 MT.
This means that 37% of the total LNG volume handled by Japanese companies was resold abroad rather than consumed domestically in FY2023.
OssanAmerica
The "revisionism" is on the part of Russia.
No Allied agreement, document, or declaration during WWII supports the USSR/Russian theft of these four islands. But then theft of territory is a Russian national trait as we have seen in their occupation of Eastern Europe post WWII and what they are doing now in Ukraine.
huberts2
To follow from previous posts -
The key takeaway is that Japan's overall gas strategy appears to involve maintaining high LNG transaction volumes, which allows it to secure its domestic needs while capitalizing on excess volumes through significant and profitable resales to other Asian markets, often sourced from countries like Australia."
Cant really believe any politician.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, none of which were Japan.
Guess that is why the Soviet Union signed the San Fransisco Peace Treaty, then, huh? Oh wait,
Japan can wait. It is long time until the sun explodes and the russian can remain a pariah for that period.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It is abundantly clear which is the evil side in the Ukraine war. The invading side.
Nathaw
US and EU are still buying a lot of resources from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. There is no penalties on US and EU .
India has been penalized with 250 % tariff from Trump latest threat. However he praised Modi is a nice good looking guy.
Japan is exempted despite still buying LNG. Trump praised Takaichi as This woman is a winner.
Poor India! It has been treated unfairly.
grc
If Takaichi is going against Trump’s wishes, why was he so effusive in his praise of her? I recall he hit India hard for doing something similar. It’s great that Japan Can Say No, but the global geopolitical balance is clearly shot to hell at the moment
stormcrow
Energy-wise, Japan has always been over a barrel. Unless Uncle Sam can offer a better deal, what else can Japan do?
kohakuebisu
Give him a golf ball.... yes!
Say no to cheap energy at the behest of the Military Industrial Complex for a war created by them.... no!
As everyone says, its the US' job to offer gas at the same price to Japan. If they won't, don't buy it.
Peter14
Sorry to say that is just not true. Given they on-sell Russian LNG and even do the same with some of the Australian and Malaysian LNG, to make a tidy profit, there is no chance that stopping the import of only 8.6% of LNG will cause any shortages.
"In the 2023 fiscal year, Japan resold about 38.25 million tons (or 1.3 trillion cubic feet) of LNG to other countries, which was a record high, representing a 21% increase in external trade. This volume was resold for profit due to declining domestic demand for LNG and an increase in contracts without resale restrictions"
"In 2024, Japan imported approximately 5.68 million metric tons of LNG from Russia, which accounted for about 8.6% of its total LNG imports."
So you can see from figures above there is zero chance of causing shortages of domestic supply by stopping the small amount of LNG Japan imports from Russia per year, given that over 6 times that amount is on-sold to the export markets for profit.
okinawarides
Japan can wait. It is long time until the sun explodes and the russian can remain a pariah for that period.
Once the Ukraine war is over, western companies ( as well as Japanese ones ) will be tripping over each other in a rush to get back into the Russian market both consumer and resources.
Sven Asai
Many factors contribute to this. First of all, Japan has real economic stakes there in Sakhalin II fields and pipelines and of course also the case of the package containing half of Kurafuto and / or Kuril islands chain is still unsolved, ok, only on paper, not in practice, beause occupied by Russia, but it is so far unsolved. So it is possible to make an interpretion like that it is just only partly own gas on potentially own land, so to say. And second, the war over there in Europe is very far away, so Japan is not directly involved, also not under broader EU / NATO considerations. While of course not neutral and siding Ukraine, but that doesn't mean to throw all own interests completely away for something not involved in and not responsible for.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Europe is not going to be increasing investment with the disgusting invader.
TaiwanIsNotChina
India buys more than the US, EU, and Japan. A lot more.
ian
Of course, they're the ones giving out penalties.
ian
US and EU can also invade other nations with no penalty
Peter14
If Russia returns all occupied territories to Ukraine, then you may be correct. However it is more likely that Russia will not return all Ukraine territory and that makes it much more certain that the EU and others aligned with Ukraine around the world will continue sanctions indefinitely against Russia.
Sanctions against NK are decades old and Russia is headed in that direction. Yes there are those who will still trade with Russia, but not enough to replace all that will be missed through ongoing sanctions around the globe.
Russia's future is in its own hands to a large degree, unfortunately for the average Russian citizen, it looks like concern for their well being is the last thing on Moscow's mind.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Zero annexations by the US in the 20th and 21st centuries. Simple as.
ian
How many invasions and people murdered?
Also equally responsible for Palestinian genocide as Israel
Fos
Just few of tragic responsibilities of America around the world. What a country that is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wIOqHSsV9c
Raw Beer
Russia will never return the Japanese islands as long as Japan remains US-occupied.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Still Putin's War. If the russian wasn't such a lousy neighbor they might not have faced NATO along their border.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well, we have 1 country that annexed two years ago (russia) and one that hasn't in living memory (the US). What wouldn't I be convinced about in regards to the relative morality of the two?
Pongo
Old habits die hard
JJE
Precisely. That unequal treaty - the 1960 'security' thing dictated by the occupier - voids and nullifies any legitimate claim Tokyo has.
And let's face it, that claim was milquetoast to begin with and is just as laughable now.