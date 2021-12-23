Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't says it won't retighten virus restrictions despite Omicron spread

TOKYO

Japan will not immediately retighten restrictions on people's activities after seeing its first case of community transmission of the Omicron coronavirus variant, as the government has taken full-fledged measures against it, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

"At the moment, we are not thinking about making any change to the eased restrictions on people's activities, but we plan to respond speedily by working with municipalities and experts by taking infection situations into account," the top government spokesman told a regular press conference.

Osaka Prefecture reported on Wednesday that three family members with no history of overseas travel have been found to be infected with the new variant through unknown routes.

Amid growing uncertainties about the variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government has been fully prepared for the spread of the strain.

"Using the time we bought through strengthened border control (since late November), we have accelerated efforts to enhance the process of prevention, testing and early treatment," Kishida said at a gathering in Tokyo.

Japan banned new entries by foreigners globally from Nov 30, and the measure will continue at least until early next year as Tokyo seeks to gain more information about the new variant.

Kishida also said he has led efforts to secure enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients as well as hotel rooms for those found infected with the virus and strengthened cooperation among medical institutions.

In the community transmission case, the three family members -- a male elementary school teacher, a woman in her 30s and a girl under 10 years old -- were admitted to hospital after developing mild symptoms such as fever between Saturday and Monday, the prefectural government said.

After the first Omicron case was confirmed in Japan on Nov 30 -- a man who arrived from Namibia -- total infections with the new variant nationwide had reached 160 as of Wednesday. But health minister Shigeyuki Goto said the same day he does not believe the variant has become widespread across the country "at this point."

Well thank the lord for that. Common sense prevails one again, dusts off its cobwebs..



Yet foreigners who have obtained jobs, gotten student grants, etc, are still firmly blocked from entering the country to pursue their work/studies. And this regardless of vaccination and PCR status.

The blatant double standard shows how thinly veiled this xenophobia is.



Yet foreigners who have obtained jobs, gotten student grants

No country is required to allow entries of non citizens.

The blatant double standard shows how thinly veiled this xenophobia is.

Citizen non citizen. Why is that a surprise to you?



Good.



Hopefully they will understand that the virus isn't going anywhere for the next many years.

Hopefully then they will understand that the virus does not infect people based on their passport.

The latter one may take several years for them to fathom though.



Sorry, but when did they accelerate efforts to enhance the process of testing?



Also In Kyoto now, it’s coming for us ! Hide



What strengthened border control? The omicron type viruses (and all other ones too) have been let in already, so any kind of border control is now of no big use anymore.



Japan's one of the few wealthy countries applying some commonsense based on facts here, and not going the coercion route.

Which is just as well, because with the push on to jab the kids, parents might want to reconsider. Listen carefully to what Tedros says in this video, especially between 2:35 and 2:46. He clearly says

"rather than, as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right."

What a bizarre thing to say.

This isn't taken out of context, and is likely a Freudian slip, but he didn't retract it. Listen for yourselves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHgoeIdti-A&t=145s



Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said he does not believe the variant has become widespread across the country, “but I have no idea since we only test people at the borders”.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So Tired, Just let it roll'



