Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Airline employees pass the Quarantine Counter at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new coronavirus strain

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to tighten border controls on arrivals from Britain from Thursday as it seeks to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the European country, the government said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japanese nationals arriving from Britain from Sunday will be required to take virus tests within 72 hours before departure and submit the results upon arrival.

Japan's move comes as countries around the world impose restrictions on travel from Britain following the spread of the strain, which is believed to be more transmissible and to have caused a spike in infections in London and other parts of southeast England.

"We have decided to swiftly take action to thoroughly prevent the spread of the virus within Japan and make people feel safe," Kato told a regular press conference.

Foreign residents of Japan, who already have to undergo COVID testing as a condition of entry from most countries including Britain, will be asked to download a tracing app for COVID infections and retain their location data after entering Japan.

Currently, entry from Britain is limited to Japanese nationals and foreigners with resident status as well as short-term business travelers. Tourists remain barred.

The government had been slowly opening its borders as it seeks to help resumption of economic activities.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Just to avoid alarm, apparently this will NOT apply to foreign residents of Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

About time.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

No change in the rules then, just an announcement to make people “feel safe”, which is very telling.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Japan should ban all travel from and to Europe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They are including Japanese nationals as well. Finally, not just targeting foreigners and realizing that the corona virus does not discriminate based on nationality.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog