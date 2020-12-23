Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new coronavirus strain

Japan has decided to tighten border controls on arrivals from Britain from Thursday as it seeks to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the European country, the government said Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japanese nationals arriving from Britain from Sunday will be required to take virus tests within 72 hours before departure and submit the results upon arrival.

Japan's move comes as countries around the world impose restrictions on travel from Britain following the spread of the strain, which is believed to be more transmissible and to have caused a spike in infections in London and other parts of southeast England.

"We have decided to swiftly take action to thoroughly prevent the spread of the virus within Japan and make people feel safe," Kato told a regular press conference.

Foreign residents of Japan, who already have to undergo COVID testing as a condition of entry from most countries including Britain, will be asked to download a tracing app for COVID infections and retain their location data after entering Japan.

Currently, entry from Britain is limited to Japanese nationals and foreigners with resident status as well as short-term business travelers. Tourists remain barred.

The government had been slowly opening its borders as it seeks to help resumption of economic activities.

