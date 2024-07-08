 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken June 24, 2024, shows "Taro," the male Komodo dragon to be exhibited at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya, central Japan. Image: Kyodo/Photo courtesy of Singapore Zoo
national

Japan zoo to exhibit endangered Komodo dragon

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard and an endangered species, will be housed at a central Japan zoo, the city of Nagoya said Monday, making it the only one of its kind to be exhibited in the country.

The reptile, a 13-year-old male named "Taro," will arrive in Japan on July 18 and be exhibited at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens from around late August, the city said.

"We have finally managed to bring (a Komodo dragon) here after intense negotiations. Please look forward to it," Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said at a press conference.

During his election campaigns, Kawamura had promised to introduce attention-grabbing animals, such as a Komodo dragon, to the zoo.

Singapore Zoo, which has been housing the giant lizard, decided to transfer it due to lack of space after receiving a female Komodo dragon for breeding purposes.

Taro, owned by Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens, will be offered on loan to the Higashiyama zoo.

Komodo dragons, a species native to Indonesia and designated as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, can grow to over 3 meters in length and weigh more than 160 kilograms.

They have previously been exhibited in Japan at the Ueno zoo and Sapporo Maruyama Zoo in Hokkaido, according to Nagoya city.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog