Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man shows a sign reading "unjust ruling" near the Matsue Branch of the Hiroshima High Court in Matsue after it rejected a damages claim over discrimination against the son of a leprosy sufferer. Photo: Kyodo
national

High court rejects damages claim by leprosy victim's son

3 Comments
MATSUE

A high court on Tuesday rejected a damages lawsuit filed by the 72-year-old son of a leprosy sufferer who claims he faced discrimination as a result of the Japanese government's decades-long policy of isolating victims of the disease.

The case sought to challenge the scope of victims recognized as having suffered discrimination as a result of the leprosy prevention law, which was effective from 1907 to 1996. After a 2001 court ruling recognized it as unconstitutional, the state created a system of compensation for leprosy victims who were isolated in sanatoriums as well as their families.

But the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court ruled that only leprosy victims faced discrimination and their relatives did not.

The plaintiff, whose mother did not enter a sanatorium, sought a combined 19.25 million yen ($173,000) in damages from the central and prefectural governments.

"We cannot recognize that the medical treatment of the plaintiff's mother restricted his work and impoverished him," said Presiding Judge Akiyoshi Tsugamura in handing down the ruling. The high court upheld a lower court's decision.

The court's decision shows that in his case "there is no such thing as a human rights issue," the plaintiff said, adding the government and courts have long trampled on rights.

His lawyers are set to appeal the ruling, which they described as "flawed" and displaying a "lack of understanding regarding the leprosy issue."

In September 2015, the Tottori District Court ruled the state should have taken steps to eliminate social discrimination against children of leprosy victims by 1960 at the latest.

But the district court rejected the plaintiff's damages claim, saying he did not know about his mother's illness until she died and the statute of limitations for seeking damages had already expired, prompting the plaintiff to appeal to the high court.

The high court also denied that the state or prefecture was liable for compensation.

The man's mother was diagnosed with leprosy in 1959 in Tottori Prefecture, but she did not enter a sanatorium for fear of discrimination and moved with the man to Osaka, where she received outpatient treatment. She died in February 1994, according to court filings.

More than 500 other people, whose relatives suffered from leprosy, have similarly filed lawsuits seeking damages from the state at the Kumamoto District Court.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Denying that children face discrimination and ill-treatment because of their parents? The high court is filled with liars and fools. It is well-known how descendants of certain groups of people have been discriminated against over the decades, if not centuries - the caste system, post-caste system 'burakumin', Korean-Japanese, children of criminals, and of those who died by suicide... how can anyone deny it?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Denying that children face discrimination and ill-treatment because of their parents?

Not at all. Just commenting on this particular case after reading the article in detail. Seems fair to me. Justice my not always need to appear to be done when lots of money is doled out.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel