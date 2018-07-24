High court rejects damages claim by leprosy victim's son

A man shows a sign reading "unjust ruling" near the Matsue Branch of the Hiroshima High Court in Matsue after it rejected a damages claim over discrimination against the son of a leprosy sufferer.

A high court on Tuesday rejected a damages lawsuit filed by the 72-year-old son of a leprosy sufferer who claims he faced discrimination as a result of the Japanese government's decades-long policy of isolating victims of the disease.

The case sought to challenge the scope of victims recognized as having suffered discrimination as a result of the leprosy prevention law, which was effective from 1907 to 1996. After a 2001 court ruling recognized it as unconstitutional, the state created a system of compensation for leprosy victims who were isolated in sanatoriums as well as their families.

But the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court ruled that only leprosy victims faced discrimination and their relatives did not.

The plaintiff, whose mother did not enter a sanatorium, sought a combined 19.25 million yen ($173,000) in damages from the central and prefectural governments.

"We cannot recognize that the medical treatment of the plaintiff's mother restricted his work and impoverished him," said Presiding Judge Akiyoshi Tsugamura in handing down the ruling. The high court upheld a lower court's decision.

The court's decision shows that in his case "there is no such thing as a human rights issue," the plaintiff said, adding the government and courts have long trampled on rights.

His lawyers are set to appeal the ruling, which they described as "flawed" and displaying a "lack of understanding regarding the leprosy issue."

In September 2015, the Tottori District Court ruled the state should have taken steps to eliminate social discrimination against children of leprosy victims by 1960 at the latest.

But the district court rejected the plaintiff's damages claim, saying he did not know about his mother's illness until she died and the statute of limitations for seeking damages had already expired, prompting the plaintiff to appeal to the high court.

The high court also denied that the state or prefecture was liable for compensation.

The man's mother was diagnosed with leprosy in 1959 in Tottori Prefecture, but she did not enter a sanatorium for fear of discrimination and moved with the man to Osaka, where she received outpatient treatment. She died in February 1994, according to court filings.

More than 500 other people, whose relatives suffered from leprosy, have similarly filed lawsuits seeking damages from the state at the Kumamoto District Court.

