'Danjiri' float topples over, injuring 11 in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA

Eleven men were injured on Sunday morning after a large, four-wheeled, wooden shrine-shaped danjiri festival float overturned in Sakai in Japan's western prefecture of Osaka, according to the municipal fire department.

The 11 men, whose ages range from their teens to their 40s, were taken to hospital and were all conscious after the incident, with six of them suffering serious injuries, including fractures, the department said. Osaka police said they are investigating in detail what caused the accident.

The danjiri float, which was being pulled by a large number of people, lost its balance when it made a right turn at an intersection at speed. The left side of its roof collided with a road sign, causing the float to topple due to the recoil.

The scene was temporarily chaotic, with scenes of screaming spectators, locals said.

Takashi Kubo, who was aboard the object and in charge of controlling it, said the accident occurred immediately after it departed from a nearby Shinto shrine. On Sunday, the float was showcased after it was repaired.

"The speed may have been too fast" and the float was "pulled by too many people," Kubo said.

