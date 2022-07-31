Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police riot shields hang from a truck parked outside the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. A Japanese national was detained Myanmar police on Saturday during an anti-coup protest in Yangon.
national

Japanese man detained by Myanmar police at anti-coup protest

YANGON

Myanmar police on Saturday detained a Japanese man who was taking part in an anti-coup protest in Yangon, local media reported.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said it has requested the release of the man in his 20s, reported to be documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota. He is being held for questioning at a police station in Yangon, the embassy said without confirming his identity.

The man was with protesters in the South Dagon Township area and was detained along with two Myanmarese, the reports said. The police confiscated their belongings including a camera.

The Southeast Asian country has been under military rule since February 2021 when the democratically elected government was deposed and many of its leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, were arrested.

A Japanese freelance journalist was arrested in April 2021 and indicted for spreading false information and violating visa stipulations. He was released the following month at the request of the Japanese government and other intermediaries.

© KYODO

