Japanese media baron Tsuneo Watanabe dies at 98

Tsuneo Watanabe, a media titan known for holding sway over Japanese politics through the country's influential daily newspaper, The Yomiuri Shimbun, died of pneumonia Thursday, his company said. He was 98.

Watanabe, a representative director and editor-in-chief of the daily's holding company, had close ties with powerful political figures such as Yasuhiro Nakasone, a prime minister in the 1980s who had deep bonds with then U.S. President Ronald Reagan. He was also president of the Yomiuri Giants, one of the most famous professional baseball clubs in Japan.

After joining The Yomiuri Shimbun in 1950, Watanabe served as the paper's Washington bureau chief and head of the political news section before assuming the posts of president and editor-in-chief of the newspaper in 1991. He became president and editor-in-chief of Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings in 2002 and chairman and editor-in-chief in 2004.

The daily's circulation topped 10 million after Watanabe became president. In 2010, The Yomiuri Shimbun was recognized by Guinness World Records as having the highest daily newspaper circulation in the world and as the only newspaper with a morning circulation in excess of 10 million copies.

During Watanabe's presidency, The Yomiuri Shimbun presented its first draft amendments to Japan's Constitution, forming a united front with Nakasone to alter the war-renouncing supreme law.

Watanabe was also close to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a conservative politician who also aspired to amend the Constitution that was drafted during the U.S. occupation after World War II.

The Japanese government expressed sorrow over the death of Watanabe, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba describing him as a "great journalist" and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi calling him "a witness of postwar politics who knew many politicians."

Watanabe regularly showed up at the office until late November. He fell ill earlier this month and began receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to the company.

In an interview with Kyodo News in the 1990s, Watanabe said, "You can't change the world if you don't have power."

"Fortunately or unfortunately, I have the 10 million circulation (of the daily). I can move the prime minister with that. Political parties are in my hands and reductions in income and corporate taxes were carried out as the Yomiuri reported. Nothing is more delightful than that."

A soldier in the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II, Watanabe recalled how he was beaten in the face every day for no reason.

Following the war, which ended after he enrolled in the University of Tokyo, Watanabe joined the Japanese Communist Party, opposing the country's imperial system and military.

Watanabe said he left the party because it prioritized discipline over individual initiative and his views changed with the times.

Although Watanabe pushed for the paper to take a more conservative stance after he was named chief editorial writer in 1979, he consistently opposed visits by Japanese prime ministers to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine.

The shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead, is viewed as a symbol of Japan's militarist past by neighboring Asian countries.

Watanabe declared that military chiefs were "criminals" for escalating the war and claiming lives with reckless missions including kamikaze suicide attacks.

Watanabe complained of an increasing tendency to glorify or justify the war and feared how the declining number of war survivors would impact society.

Following Watanabe's death, politicians across party lines offered their condolences.

Ishiba, who became prime minister in October, told reporters, "I wish he would have taught me how Japan should be in the years to come."

The prime minister's immediate predecessor Fumio Kishida said he had received advice and encouragement from Watanabe when he was in office. "I feel the end of an era."

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan who was prime minister between 2011 and 2012, recalled consulting Watanabe when his government was considering a plan to put the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea under state control.

"I was impressed by how deep a person he was," the leader of the main opposition party said. The Japan-administered uninhabited islets are claimed by China and remain at the heart of bilateral tensions.

