Japanese nuclear regulator's website becomes inaccessible

TOKYO

The Nuclear Regulation Authority of Japan said Tuesday its official website became inaccessible possibly due to cyberattacks.

The incident comes a week after the regulatory body's intranet had an unauthorized access from outside.

According to the NRA, the government's cybersecurity institute notified it of the website disruption on Tuesday afternoon. There was no abnormality when the NRA updated the website Monday evening, it said.

The website remained inaccessible for hours, but the problem was resolved by around 8:30 p.m., the NRA said.

In August, a fake website resembling that of the NRA was discovered by an official of the regulator.

Might be a DOS attack.

Somebody doesn't like the revamp of nuclear produced power in Japan.

