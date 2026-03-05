 Japan Today
Japanese startup's Kairos rocket
Space One's Kairos No. 3 rocket liftis off from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday. Image: Kyodo
national

Japanese startup aborts rocket flight after liftoff

4 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A Japanese startup aborted the flight of its rocket on Thursday shortly after it was launched from a space complex in western Japan, in the latest setback following two previous failed attempts.

Space One Co's Kairos No. 3, an 18-meter, 23-ton solid-fuel rocket, lifted off in the morning from the privately run Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on the Pacific coast.

No casualties or damage due to fallen debris have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

Space One, which aims to become the first Japanese private entity to put a satellite into orbit, ended the ascent powered by the first-stage engine because it was deemed too difficult to complete the mission.

The rocket was carrying five satellites belonging to various entities, including the Taiwan Space Agency and other Japanese startups.

The aborted flight, following Wednesday's last-minute cancellation of the launch, is another setback for the Tokyo-based company, which has been struggling with its rocket launches.

In March 2024, Space One launched Kairos No. 1, which exploded. The No. 2 rocket also failed to put a satellite into orbit when it self-destructed.

Space One initially planned to launch the No. 3 three-stage rocket in February of this year, but the launch was postponed three times due to factors such as inclement weather.

The startup that operates the Wakayama spaceport was founded in 2018 by Canon Electronics Inc, IHI Aerospace Co and other companies that aim to commercialize space delivery services by reducing costs and providing regular rocket launches.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Somehow it just shows another sign of the declining of the cutting edge of Japanese technology.

Please check by yourself how the launching went this morning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGaimti4hCE&t=4495s

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Well, that was a waste of money.

Hope they can recycle the debris.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

How many is this? I was joking about asking North Korea for rocket help but maybe they should.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Somehow it just shows another sign of the declining of the cutting edge of Japanese technology.

but the launch was postponed three times due to factors such as inclement weather.

Reading is not so hard.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

