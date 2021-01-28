Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Louvre ties up with Uniqlo for Mona Lisa T-shirt sales

2 Comments
PARIS

The Louvre Museum has agreed to collaborate with Japan's Uniqlo casual clothing chain to sell items including T-shirts carrying images of masterpieces in its collection such as the Mona Lisa.

Under a four-year partnership, the museum will create T-shirts and other clothing items together with the Uniqlo clothing brand for sale online as well as at stores. The items will be sold at Uniqlo stores in Japan and abroad as well as the museum's online shop from Feb 4.

"I am honored and excited to be partnering" with the Louvre Museum, Tadashi Yanai, chairman and CEO of Fast Retailing Co, operator of Uniqlo, said in a statement. "This is a longtime dream come true."

Noting that Uniqlo has done much to share the pleasure of art with the general public, Yanai said, "We hope that our partnership with the museum can enable as many people as possible to experience and appreciate the universal beauty of the masterworks in its collection."

Uniqlo Co. said on its website that the partnership is aimed at "offering a wide-ranging program to better familiarize the public with the museum's must-see masterpieces and bring the joy of art in daily life."

The Uniqlo brand will be a sponsor from spring for the Louvre's program that offers visitors a chance to see the museum for free every first Saturday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

It will also support the museum initiative providing guided tours mainly for families on certain days.

Britain's famed graphic designer Peter Saville will take care of the design for men's items.

Uniqlo will launch a women's line of T-shirts "featuring Louvre works with a focus on the female form as a universal message for diversity," the museum said in a press release.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

art masterpieces on cheap t-shirts. edgy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Degrades the art which wasn’t created for mass production on T-shirts or tea mugs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog