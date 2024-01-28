Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M4.8 quake jolts Tokyo, Kanagawa, other eastern areas

TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other areas in eastern Japan on Sunday morning but there was no danger of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The 8:59 a.m. quake registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in central and other areas of Tokyo and in Yokohama in Kanagawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the temblor, which occurred at a depth of 80 kilometers in Tokyo Bay. The quake caused slight delays to many public transportation services in the metropolitan area, including Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains, according to operators.

