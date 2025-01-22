 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5 quake hits Fukushima Prefecture, nearby areas

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 jolted Fukushima Prefecture and nearby areas early Thursday, the weather agency said. No tsunami warning has been issued.

The 2:49 a.m. quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in one spot in Hinoemata and 4 in another part of the same village, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath Fukushima's inland area of Aizu, also registered 3 in many locations in Fukushima, Tochigi, Gunma and Niigata prefectures, according to the agency.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Fukushima Daiichi or Daini nuclear power plants since the quake, the operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog