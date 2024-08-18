M5.1 quake jolts areas northeast of Tokyo; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rocked areas northeast of Tokyo early Monday, the weather agency said, noting no tsunami warning was issued.

The 12:50 a.m. quake, which occurred in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, measured lower 5 of the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Hitachi and registered 4 in nearby Takahagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the prefecture, local police said.

The quake had no major impact on the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in the prefecture, its operator said.

