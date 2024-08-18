 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M5.1 quake jolts areas northeast of Tokyo; no tsunami warning issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rocked areas northeast of Tokyo early Monday, the weather agency said, noting no tsunami warning was issued.

The 12:50 a.m. quake, which occurred in northern Ibaraki Prefecture, measured lower 5 of the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Hitachi and registered 4 in nearby Takahagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the prefecture, local police said.

The quake had no major impact on the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in the prefecture, its operator said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo