M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 jolted the Izu island region, located in the south of Tokyo, on Monday, and no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said. There were no reports of injuries.

The quake, which hit around 4:42 p.m. at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Nii and Toshima islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The government set up a crisis management center at the prime minister's office following the temblor.

Just before the earthquake, the J-Alert system, operated by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, issued a warning for Tokyo and Shizuoka prefectures that a significant quake with an intensity of up to lower 5 was imminent.

The J-Alert system issues advisories for areas expected to register seismic intensity levels of 4 or higher.

© KYODO